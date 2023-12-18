Developers, Take Note of Apple’s App Store Subscriptions Experiment

Apple rules its App Store — one of the most profitable arrows in its business quiver — with a controversial iron fist, and that strict oversight affects billions of people daily. So when the tech giant quietly tweaks App Store rules, it’s worth paying attention, particularly when the change might favor smaller app-developing companies.

The change, which now allows “contingent pricing,” sounds like a mere technical shift at first glance. But in a release, Apple explained: “Contingent pricing for subscriptions on the App Store–a new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers–lets you give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription.”

This might seem like a well-known marketing trick, like the “bundle” discounts offered by cable companies and supermarkets. You can imagine the ads: “Hey, dear subscriber! We know you love our app. But have you ever thought of trying out our other app? It’s available now at half price for our loyal customers.” Apple’s allowing a limited number of developers to join the pilot project, but already popular app makers with multiple products may jump at this path to additional subscription income. But there’s a deeper change to App Store rules going on here. Apple noted that “contingent” subscriptions don’t have to be from the same developer, which could be a game changer.

Essentially, contingent pricing means Apple is opening up clear possibilities for business partnerships among its developer community. Consider — a smaller app developer with a unique service could partner with a bigger-name app that lacks that one service. Both companies could then leverage contingent subscription prices to promote themselves and attract new customers. It’s a potential win for both companies, and if the small developer company already sells app services through subscriptions, that could be a promising new marketing avenue.

But is this change also a crack in Apple’s rock-hard App Store pricing structure? Maybe. Apple has stuck fiercely to its App Store policies, even in the face of global regulatory pressures. When it makes a change that benefits smaller app makers, like when it lowered the commission for smaller companies in late 2020, it makes headlines. This latest App Store change could be a play against upcoming efforts to regulate Apple’s business. Another big change that could be coming as a response to regulation is that Apple may have to open up its devices to third-party app stores. These digital marketplaces would be managed to meet the desires of their owners, and contingent app subscription pricing may well be part of any third-party app store plans. Apple moved first, trying to keep its developers on board before any such changes are put into place.