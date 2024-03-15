Digital Safe ‘Backdoor’ Key Codes Raise National Security Alarms

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has found out about manufacturer “backdoor” access codes to certain kinds of electronic lock–including those used in safes. The idea that these access codes, which safe makers can use to help owners gain access when their own code is lost, could fall into the wrong hands has worried Wyden. He’s written to the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) to raise the alarm, citing national security issues because one of the key electronic lock makers happens to be Chinese. Interestingly, these backdoor concerns resonate deeply amid ongoing calls for eroding the protection offered by digital encryption.

Wyden’s letter specifically asks the NCSC to warn U.S. businesses of the vulnerabilities of some safe locks to “protect their valuable intellectual property” and thus “America’s global economic edge, from foreign espionage.”

Wyden is upset for several reasons, his letter explains. He’s concerned that the existence of such manufacturer backdoor codes aren’t made clear to the public. He’s also worried that while lock makers can be subject to demands from government agencies for access to these codes, the public isn’t warned of this either. Most of all he’s concerned that such backdoor codes can be “exploited by foreign adversaries to steal sensitive information that U.S. businesses store in safes, such as trade secrets and other intellectual property.” All of that is quite concerning, though on a technical level the idea of a backdoor access code to an electronically locked safe makes sense. For example, when you visit a hotel and lock your passport in the tiny safe in the wardrobe, you’d hope the hotel staff could unlock it for you if something went wrong or you forget the pin code you chose in a moment of travel-induced stress. There is a giant difference in security expectations between those small safes and safes that, say, the Department of Defense would use to store protected materials of course, and you’d hope that no such “backdoor” code exists for those.

But Wyman’s letter centers very much on consumer-grade safes which may be used by U.S. businesses. One of the biggest makers of electronic safe locks sold in the U.S., Wyman asserts, is a Chinese firm called SECURAM. Its “low-cost products have enabled the firm to dominate the consumer-focused portion of the market,” he says, before pointing out that “SECURAM is of course obligated to follow Chinese law,” which also means obeying requirements “to cooperate with secret demands for surveillance assistance.” This means the company could be forced by the Chinese government to allow “surreptitious or clandestine access to the safes used by U.S. businesses.” He also flags a U.S, lock maker, Sargent and Greenleaf, which had confirmed to him that it too uses backdoor codes for some of its locks.