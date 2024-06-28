Don’t Trust the AIs: Disinfo Swirled on Copilot and ChatGPT About the First Presidential Debate

After repeating a well-circulated rumor about the televised debate, these generative AI chatbots remind us that they aren’t quite ready for prime time.

While generative AI tech has amazing, transformative powers, it has serious downsides too — something even OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has often mentioned.

One big problem is the potential for AIs to spread misleading or downright false information. Yesterday, NBC News found that to be the case as the candidates were gearing up for the presidential debate; Microsoft’s much-touted Copilot AI and OpenAI’s famous ChatGPT both regurgitated false information about the debate itself.

In particular, Copilot and ChatGPT repeated a false claim that the broadcast of the debate, which would be airing on CNN, would have a one- to two-minute delay between the live debate and the subsequent transmission. The claim is said to have begun with conservative pundit and former Fox News host Lou Dobbs. Though CNN speedily debunked the notion, it quickly spread among “blogs and political figures,” NBC notes. Political netizens then fueled speculation that the alleged gap would allow quick-fingered editors to tweak or censor the two politicians’ words before they went public.

When quizzed about the delay, Copilot responded incorrectly that CNN planned on implementing a pause while correctly sharing a handful of facts about the debate’s air time. The chatbot also linked to online sources to support its answer, including Dobbs’s website. And ChatGPT’s newest GTP-4o model alleged there would be a transmission delay to “ensure that any inappropriate or unforeseen events can be managed before reaching the live audience.”

NBC found that the two chatbots exhibited slightly different vulnerabilities, however. If fewer details were used in the initial query, ChatGPT repeated true facts with no mention of a delay. Copilot, on the other hand, was consistenly inaccurate — demonstrating the asynchronous ways chatbots can be sensitive to how they’re queried. Meanwhile, competing chatbots Meta AI and Elon Musk’s Grok answered questions about the alleged delay correctly. And Google’s Gemini actually refused to answer, saying the matter was “too political.”

In a recent study, researchers found that chatbots actually shared inaccurate information more than half the time when users queried them about election procedures–this included serving up “harmful” disinformation about 40 percent of the time. Other worries suggest AI could even spread false info on historic issues, like the denial of the Holocaust.

The debate incident reinforced many AI critics‘ fears about the potential damage chatbots can do, particularly in a politically charged election year. Some have pondered the chance that foreign foes would exploit AI vulnerabilities to spread disinformation and influence public opinion. The key issue with misinformation about last night’s debate was that it spread online even before the event was televised. And even though the disinfo was quickly debunked, the two leading chatbots continued to repeat the delay as truth.

This is yet another reminder: Today’s AI systems aren’t ready to be wholly trusted, even when they cite their sources.