DoorDash Debuts its U.S. Drone-Delivery Effort

Since it was spun out of Google’s “moonshot” project system in 2018, the tech giant’s Wing drone unit has trialed delivery services in Finland and Australia, shipping all sorts of small items to consumers’ doors. It also tested out deliveries in 2019 in Christiansburg, Virginia, where a new Wing drone delivery partnership will be launched in U.S. airspace–this time with food delivery service DoorDash.

After what Wing says was a “successful year-long trial” in Logan, Australia, delivering “a range of convenience and grocery items, pantry staples, snacks, and household essentials” to select customers, the company is expanding its experiment. It’s all part of Wing’s vision, a company blog post explains, an attempt to create what it believes can “become the preferred mode of delivery for the millions of small packages that are delivered every day around the world.” It’s also the first drone delivery via DoorDash in the U.S., Wing says.

The aircraft will pick up food ordered through the DoorDash app, then fly at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour to a customer’s location, ensuring the delivery happens in “as little as 30 minutes” so that food stays warm and treats stay frozen, apparently. Once the drone arrives at its destination, the drone will hover and then lower the products down onto the property using a tether. But before anyone in Christiansburg, Virginia gets too excited by the idea of ordering all sorts of products at all sorts of times of day, it’s worth noting the DoorDash experiment is very, very limited. Right now it only involves a single restaurant, a Wendy’s at 2355 N. Franklin Street, and only serves customers in what DoorDash’s blog loosely defines as an “eligible address,” which must translate to being well within the range of a Wing drone making a round-trip. That’s great if you live in a particular part of town, and you’re craving Wendy’s particular flavor of fast food, but not so good if you’re hoping to order food from, say, your favorite restaurant.

The DoorDash experiment is supported by customer sentiment, Wing says, citing a recent survey it made of 1,000 U.S. consumers that found 46% of people want a “more environmentally friendly option for single-item delivery.” In that regard, having an electric-propelled drone whizz to your front yard sounds like a good thing, versus a pollution-spewing scooter or car driven by a Dasher.

The pilot program in Virginia will be joined by other drone delivery systems in other cities across the country, DoorDash says. That opens the door to other small enterprises thinking realistically about their drone options too. All of this is likely helped by Wing’s securing an expanded exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration late last year that lets its drones operate in what’s called “beyond visual line of site” operations, meaning they can fly autonomously further away from their base. That gives Wing drones the chance to become more of a part of the small, speedy last mile delivery services that bloomed across the country during the pandemic. While drone deliveries may indeed have an environmentally smaller footprint than traditional gas vehiclew, they also have another advantage–one that taps into recent controversies surrounding gig work, and one that Wings and DoorDash shy away from mentioning. Recently drivers for DoorDash joined a Valentine’s Day protest strike that included gig workers for Uber and Lyft, targeting what they argued is insufficient pay even despite recent concessions from their employers.