Elon Musk Just Launched a New Feud With Jeff Bezos Using Only 2 Words

Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin, which has yet to reach orbit, is trying to block SpaceX’s next big rocket. Is this a good way to do business?

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are bickering again.

Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket company recently filed paperwork that recommends the Federal Aviation Administration limit how many times its rival SpaceX can launch its giant new Starship rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s response?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In a posting on X, Musk simply said two words: “Sue Origin.” SpaceX and Blue Origin both have manufacturing and launch facilities in sites near each other in Florida, plus elsewhere across the country, and both were founded at a similar time, but Blue Origin has yet to launch a single orbital-class rocket of its own. Meanwhile SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is on course for 150 launches this year, and its giant next-generation Starship–the biggest and most powerful rocket ever–just completed a highly successful fourth test flight.

It’s Starship that Bezos’s company’s complaint centers on. Musk’s SpaceX is building infrastructure at the launch site it leases from NASA in Florida to support future multiple launches per year of Starship rockets. As part of SpaceX’s Florida expansion at the Kennedy Space Center, it had to perform an environmental impact survey, and it’s this process that Blue Origin has inserted itself into. Its objections document alleges that the giant Starship, with thousands of tons of fuel aboard, will harm the environment around NASA’s site–possibly causing “greater environmental impact than any other launch system,” and affect daily operations of other users of the site. The complaint also asks the government to boost site infrastructure to minimize the impact on other companies when Starship launches cause site shutdowns.

Some of the complaints seem reasonable–like asking for better infrastructure–while others ring a little hollow. So what’s really going on here? Musk, in more X postings, makes his thinking clear. Blue Origin’s complaint is “An obviously disingenuous response,” he suggests, and added that it’s “Not cool of them to try (for the third time) to impede SpaceX’s progress by lawfare.”

Here he’s referencing previous lawsuits by Jeff Bezos’s company, which include an effort to sue NASA for choosing SpaceX’s Starship as its exclusive option for the prestigious lunar lander role in the Artemis program–a high-stakes, expensive effort to return astronauts to the moon and build an outpost there. After several lawsuits, Blue Origin did succeed in becoming a part of the Artemis project, building a “backup” lander option of sorts to NASA’s first-choice option: SpaceX.

Musks’s also pointing out the irony of Blue Origin building manufacturing and testing facilities on a busy launch complex where it too will be launching multiple giant rockets, and then complaining about the impact of a rival company’s big rocket. More obviously connected to the spat between the two rocket companies, Starship is also a direct competitor to Blue Origin’s upcoming New Glenn rocket, though it far outclasses this more traditionally designed vehicle. When it does fly, New Glenn will be able to lift about 45 tons to orbit, and will launch from Blue Origin’s complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, right next to the Kennedy Space Center where Starship will launch. But Starship will be able to launch well over 100 tons to orbit. And while Starship has flown four times, with many earlier prototypes taking off in tests that didn’t reach space, New Glenn has flown zero times.

You can argue that Blue Origin is well within its legal right to try to protect its business, and due diligence would urge the company to follow as many preemptive, protective avenues as possible. But in this case, Blue’s complaint is a lesson for company leaders in almost any industry on how not to do business.