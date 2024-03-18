Elon Musk Makes His AI Model Grok Open-Source, but Keeps Its Training Secret

Grok, an AI chatbot system from Elon Musk’s xAI company, was rolled out to U.S. users of the X social media platform in December. Designed to rival market-leading AI systems like those from Google and, especially, OpenAI, the chatbot distinguishes itself from its peers by incorporating humor and sarcastic tones from the AI computers in the famous Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy books. Last week Musk, who owns both X and xAI, announced Grok would be made open source, and that’s now happened: coders around the world can peer into the workings of Grok and even use it to drive their own AI efforts.

It’s a bold move, because it’s essentially the same as if a car company gave out, for free, detailed design information on their latest vehicle and said to rival car makers’ engineering experts “here you go, do with it what you will.” The move could even highlight weaknesses in Grok that rivals could benefit from. But Musk is an open source proponent, and was an early investor in OpenAI. He’s now suing the company, controversially, over what he says is its deviation from its founding principles of openness into a hunt for profitability. Musk’s lawyers even argue that this new push involves keeping parts of OpenAI’s leading GPT-4 AI system secret.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The New York Times highlights several Musk tweets on the topic of openness, free speech and open sourcing. Musk seems to tie the concepts all together, explaining that though there’s “still work to do,” his X platform is “already by far the most transparent & truth-seeking (not a high bar tbh).” He also said he thought efforts to make AI diverse “at all costs, as Google Gemini was,” were bad, because what’ll happen is that the AI will “do whatever it can to cause that outcome, potentially even killing people”–a reference to Gemini’s recent problems of generating ethically worrisome race biased imagery. Musk’s open sourcing of Grok is an effort to show his cards, to demonstrate that Grok doesn’t include any biases to steer its content to anything that Musk would classify as “woke” thinking. It could also democratize access to AI, since developers can leverage Grok’s code however they see fit. The move to open-source Grok does add fuel to an argument on the future of AI development and AI safety.

While Grok’s code was open-sourced, the training data that drives the actual system that’s incorporated into X has been kept secret. That of course keeps any user data that was intertwined into Grok private too–arguably a smart move considering several ongoing lawsuits into how AIs use publicly available data to train their systems. But open-sourcing Grok may also lead to new and less beneficial AIs being developed. ChatGPT’s Altman has been vocal in demanding international regulations to limit AI development, and the U.S. government has been slowly bringing the weaponry of its regulatory systems to bear on the potential dangers AI tech represents.