Musk Says Future Neuralink Patients Could Get Robot Superpowers

Speaking on a livestream on X yesterday, Neuralink CEO Elon Musk gave some tantalizing clues about the future of his company’s brain implant system, including news that the second human patient may undergo implant surgery in the coming weeks, building on lessons from Neuralink’s historic first patient, who received the implants earlier this year.

Neuralink has been the subject of much intrigue and controversy since it was unveiled back in 2019, including questions about the animal experimentation that the company carried out in the early days of developing its device. Intended to help people with paralysis to reacquire some degree of mobility, the Neuralink system involves threading electrodes deep into a patient’s brain tissue, then decoding the signals these receive from the brain in order to translate the data into real-world devices.

The first human patient, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, received his implant in January and was quickly able to demonstrate that he could control a laptop just by using his mind. Though this early-stage implant was merely connected to a computer, rather than a device like an electric wheelchair or other hardware that could help Arbaugh interact with physical objects, it was an effective proof of concept that even enabled Arbaugh to use his mind-control capability for fun purposes like gaming. In May, Neuralink said it was looking for three new patients to enroll in the next trial, and during the livestream, Musk said that the second implantation was set to happen in “the next week or so.” He also hinted that the company is hoping to have implanted the device in a “high single digits” number of patients this year, indicating that Neuralink may be accelerating its development. This is typical of Musk’s documented business practices, especially demonstrated by his rocket company SpaceX‘s embrace of the “move fast and break things” startup mentality, launching experimental rockets and learning from mistakes.

Musk also addressed the problems that the company had encountered with Arbaugh’s brain implant. Some of the electrode-carrying “threads” that were woven into his brain tissue “retracted” after the surgery, meaning they’d pulled out of the critical parts of his brain where they need to sit to detect the right signals. Critics alleged at the time that this problem had been seen for “years.” Musk confirmed yesterday that only about 15 percent of the data channels from Arbaugh’s threads were working now, but noted that the system was able to adapt and he could still use it to control his computer.

To mitigate similar issues in the future, again embodying Musk’s “move fast” business approach, new threads are apparently going to be implanted deeper into the brain and have a new design that will use fewer electrodes per thread but more threads overall. Even the surgical procedure to implant the device is changing, with a different skull “sculpting” technique to reduce space under the implant and hopefully reduce thread retraction, CNBC reports. All that sounds like an excellent next experimental phase for a medical tech startup, but Musk also used the livestream to talk about the future of the brain implant technology, adding some futuristic spins on the design. In the future, Musk sees Neuralink as being able to control much more than a mere laptop, and says that it may even be possible to implant robotic limbs derived from Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, giving even more freedom to people who have lost body parts — and even giving them cyborg superpowers. Business Insider also points out that Musk felt the need to address some bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding the implant experiments. He pointed out that only volunteers for implants had been experimented on so far… but if people wanted to have a brain implant to “help with the issue of thinking that you have a chip in your brain, then we will be able to do so.”