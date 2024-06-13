Elon Musk Says Tesla Shareholders Are Backing His Giant Pay Deal

The billionaire’s bank balance won’t necessarily be $56 billion bigger if the vote really does go his way, since it’s non-binding. Expect the saga to continue.

Elon Musk has more than his fair share of critics–but he achieved his billionaire status by running a number of incredibly successful, world-renowned brands, including Tesla, arguably the best known EV maker despite recent struggles. So when a Delaware judge struck down Musk’s giant $56 billion Tesla pay package in January, it immediately ignited debate. The judge called it an “unfathomable sum,” but Tesla countered, saying the payment would motivate Musk to create “tremendous value” for the company’s shareholders.

And now, according to Musk, the drama over the pay deal may have reached its denouement–or at least the next chapter.

In a late-night posting on X, Musk showed he’d been tracking the way shareholders had been voting on two key resolutions: a move to restore his giant pay package and a separate move to reincorporate Tesla in Texas. “Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins!” Musk said, adding “Thanks for your support!!” amid a clutch of heart emojis. The news pleased Musk’s fans on X, with many posting congratulations like “Fantastic!” One poster summarized their opinion on the news by saying the vote “was a no-brainer” and wasn’t about paying Musk, instead it was about “defending basic capitalist principles” and arguing shareholders “should get to decide what happens with companies, not politically motivated judges.” Another commentator said “Congrats! Let’s launch some Starship to celebrate,” referencing Musk’s other influential company, rocket and satellite launching outfit SpaceX, which Musk started with a $100 million cash injection of his own money.

Musk’s original Tesla pay package was approved by shareholders back in 2018 and is one of the biggest pay packages in corporate America. Influential critics have since slammed the deal, including proxy stockholder advisory Institutional Shareholder Services, and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund. Both have campaigned against shareholders re-approving it. Musk himself responded angrily to the deal being struck down earlier this year by saying he’d shift Tesla’s operations away from Delaware, and even promising some shareholders a personal tour of Tesla’s giant Texas car-making facility to tempt them to vote his way.

But as news site the BBC notes, even if today’s vote does conclude with a re-approval of Musk’s pay package, it’s not entirely smooth sailing for the mercurial CEO. Legal experts say that it’s not clear the court will have to accept the deal’s re-approval, since the vote is not binding. Musk’s leadership of Tesla has long been controversial. This week he faced another Tesla shareholder lawsuit, alleging he made “unlawful profits” by selling Tesla shares ahead of his purchase of Twitter, now called X. The suit, filed by the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island, says Musk sold shares at artificially high prices while hiding his plan to buy Twitter–at a time he knew Tesla car deliveries had fallen below public projections.