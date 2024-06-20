Elon Musk Wants People Primed for His Optimus AI Robots

The influential billionaire spoke at a creatives conference and said Telsa’s “good-looking” robots may really be the droids you’re looking for–to help out at home and at work. He also walked back some criticism of companies reluctant to advertise on the social media platform X.

Speaking this week at the Cannes Lions creatives event in France, Elon Musk dished a few more details about one of his more intriguing projects: Tesla’s Optimus androids. Not as out-of-this world as his SpaceX rockets aimed at Mars, but possibly as industry-upending as Tesla’s self-driving EVs, the AI-powered Optimus may actually become Tesla’s most important, and most profitable, product, says its futurist-leaning CEO. In his address, Musk colored in some details on his thinking about why people will want to buy the machines. Like the droids from the better class of sci-fi franchises, he thinks we’ll see Optimus as “a sort of friend.”

Musk made it clear that the robots weren’t going to look anything like a real person, neatly side-stepping the unsettlingly human-like “uncanny valley” problems associated with some humanoid robots like the famous Sophia. The entrepreneur said Tesla was going to make Optimus “good looking,” though, according to Business Insider.

Approachable, friendly looks may help people to welcome the androids into their homes and businesses, which jibes with Musk’s vision. At home, the general-purpose robots will be able to “walk your dog, take care of your house” and perform tasks like cooking dinner. Far beyond serving as a mere robot butler, Musk also imagines that the machines will be able to perform more pastoral jobs like babysitting and even playing the piano, no doubt leveraging the AI systems that he’s spending billions to develop as part of his xAI startup, and at Tesla. That Musk would think seriously about the appearance of the Optimus tallies with design choices made for SpaceX’s space suits–Musk took a direct hand in steering Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez when he created the modish suits that shun traditional NASA industrial design norms. The Optimus prototypes that Tesla has already shown also look markedly different, perhaps gentler than other outfits’ robots, particularly aggressive-looking machines like Boston Dynamics’ Atlas.

Industrial designers have long known that appearance can impact how people interact with their products, with the front of cars being a particular example: researchers have shown “friendlier” cars change how people chose to cross the road.

Making Optimus “good looking” may thus prove a sensible choice, and even help Musk achieve his goal, also stated at Cannes, of selling an Optimus to everyone, and even having them widely adopted in different industries. Recently Musk said Optimus’s could sell for as little as $20,000 and he suggested that widespread adoption in workplace, industrial and home settings could add tens of billions to Tesla’s value. Meanwhile, news site Axios reports that Musk also used the stage at Cannes Lions to address some of his earlier combative remarks aimed at the advertising partners who fled his X social media platform. In a long conversation with Mark Read, CEO of influential advertising firm WPP, Musk somewhat walked back his terse “go f*** yourself” statement, made last year when advertisers quit X over perceived hate speech on the network, itself possibly enabled by Musk’s own aggressive support for free speech.

At Cannes Musk clarified that advertisers of course “have a right to appear next to content that they find compatible with their brands. That’s totally fine.” But where he draws the line is when brands insist that “there can be no content they disagree with on the platform.” He also explained that X does, he thinks, offer significant benefits for ad partners. Probably the “biggest thing” for the platform, he said, is if you’re “trying to reach senior decision makers, if you want to reach the most influential people in the world … then the X platform is by far the best.”