Elon Musk’s X Joins AI Chatbot Fray With Grok. Here’s What Businesses Need to Know

Amid AI launches from Google, Meta, and Apple about AI systems, this cheeky chatbot from the social media platform formerly known as Twitter is hard to ignore.

The social media site, X, once known as Twitter before it was bought by Elon Musk, today began rolling out its own A.I. chatbot. It’s called Grok. It’s accessible to U.S. users of X already paying for the social media platform’s advertising-free premium service, and while it seems familiar compared to rival A.I. systems like ChatGPT and even Google’s brand-new Gemini system, it features some distinctive quirks.

Grok, X explained when it announced the service back in November, is modeled after famous sci-fi work The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. That means it’s designed to “answer questions with a bit of wit” as well as having a having a “rebellious streak,” according to the company. Nevertheless, the goal of Grok is quotably lofty: it’s to “assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Humorous as X’s product launch was, it also underlines that there are potential benefits for business users of the social media service, despite recent advertiser departures and continued controversy surround Musk. X sees Grok as capable of boosting research and innovation by being able to serve as a “powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them to quickly access relevant information, process data, and come up with new ideas.” This sounds similar to the innovation and business improvement capabilities available to business users of ChatGPT, and (soon) Google’s Gemini, via its Bard A.I. platform. Need a clever tagline for a press release? Ask the A.I. chatbot. Having issues with some code for a product launch? Ask the A.I. again.

Grok, powered by a large language model called Grok-1, is similar to its rivals, from its basic principles through its training on real-world data. But because it’s plugged into the staggeringly large social media data fount of words, images, links and more flowing through X, it can access more real-time data than other A.I. systems, which rely on more archived information. Tweeting about this capability, well-known tech industry figure Robert Scoble found Grok even mentioned the launch of Google’s Gemini, an event only hours old at the time.