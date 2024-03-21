Epic Games Reveals EU App Store for Apple Devices, Keeps Its Third-Party Fee

Epic Games, the multibillion dollar software giant that owns Fortnite, a global gaming phenomenon, revealed plans to launch its own app store on Apple devices in the wake of new, hard-fought European Union regulations. These new rules forced Apple to relax its grip on its fiercely-protected App Store ecosystem. Epic will take advantage of the change and launch its own Epic Games Store (EGS) for iPhones. That may sound like a win, but whether or not this ultimately benefits the many Mom-and-Pop scale app store developers who sell apps for Apple devices is totally unclear.

Epic chose the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week to unveil some details for the EGS system–an app-distribution platform it says will actually be the “first ever game-focused, multiplatform store,” working across “Android, iOS, PC and macOS.” It will sell Epic’s own games alongside some third-party developer games. It will also use the same revenue split system as Epic’s current PC store. That means Epic will charge a 12 percent Epic fee for third party app purchases, with 88 percent going to the developer. Developers do get to keep 100 percent of their revenue if they use their own payment system for in-app purchases, though. Epic’s statement says that these are “fair terms.”

The app store fee system should sound familiar. Apple’s App Store has, since its inception, included a fee charged for all third party app sales and in-app purchase sales. The fee began life as a 30 percent cut, but over the years it’s changed as Apple’s faced pressure, and today if an app from a smaller business doesn’t sell above a certain level, developers only pay a 15 percent fee. Now as part of the modified rules in the EU Apple’s modified this fee structure again and introduced a controversial “Core Technology Fee” for apps that are sold through non-Apple app stores, like the one Epic is planning. Epic has labeled Apple’s modified EU App Store rules a form of “malicious compliance.” Tech website MacRumors looked at the fee structures for the EGS and the modified EU Apple App Store, and pointed out something interesting: If an app developer sells a game through Apple’s EU App Store system and gains fewer than a million downloads, it may end up paying Apple a lower fee than the same app would incur via Epic’s store.

There’s a long and complex set of legal battles behind these developments, including antitrust fights and EU-level deliberations on competitive practices. Epic’s new EGS announcement arrives just as Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group, the operator of apps like Tinder and OkCupid, filed legal petitions that, the Wall Street Journal explains are “protesting Apple’s app store policies” in the U.S.