Fisker Foul-Up: Stumbling EV Startup Lost Millions In Customer Orders, Then Scrambled to Find Them

Fisker has been in the news recently for the worst reasons: facing weak demand for its EVs the company encountered a serious cash crunch that forced it to pause production for six weeks. Then talks with a big automaker that could have helped pull the company out of its funk failed, and, with its share price collapsing, the New York Stock Exchange moved to delist the stock.

Now website TechCrunch reports that the company was already in emergency mode in late 2023. And it was for a surprising reason: it had “temporarily lost track” of customer payments. As in millions of dollars worth of payments. All as Fisker–once a darling of the startup world, reaching a $1 billion dollar valuation within four years of its founding–was desperately trying to scale up deliveries to simply keep its business ticking over.

Information about the slipups reached TechCrunch via “three people familiar with the internal payment crisis.” The word crisis fits: The lost transactions included both down payments and, in some cases, the full price of an EV. Supposedly “lax internal procedures” meant that tracking the transactions reliably just didn’t happen. Some of the issues involved checks, which weren’t cashed speedily enough or were “just lost altogether.” In other cases, the problems involved trying to track down where wired funds had gone. In a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing, Fisker was even said to have delivered vehicles to some customers without having collected “any form of payment at all.” Other mistakes, the leakers said, involved disconnects in paying different state DMVs for new vehicle registrations, so “dozens of customers” ended up owning Fisker cars that sported temporary license plates for months–sometimes for so long that new temporary plates were needed as the originals expired.

The payments drama caused Fisker to pull people away from the company’s sales team and scramble to properly connect orders with payments and vehicle deliveries. An internal audit, apparently begun in December, took months to complete. Though efforts to redress payment mistakes ultimately succeeded, with a majority tracked down or made good via new payment requests to customers, it doesn’t paint a flattering picture of a reliable company.

Worse than the dreadful public relations consequence for Fisker, the errors were also said to be serious enough that the company wasn’t able to put together a reliable statement of how much revenue it had generated. Outside auditors PwC tried to assist the company and pull together its 2023 report. Missing documentation and the payment confusion meant the company couldn’t actually finalize its financial documentation. All this upset, one source told TechCrunch, was because “there was no infrastructure in place prior to spinning up the wheels of the sales machine.” There are business errors, and there are business errors, of course–simple ones and more serious ones. From your own personal experience you’ll know that you or your staff have made slip ups in running your company. And you’ll certainly have encountered a few payment errors when, for example, you’re ordering something online from an outfit you may not have shopped with before.