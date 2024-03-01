From Venus Williams’s Interior Design App to Google’s Game-Making Demo, More Huge Strides for AI
Generative AI is already capable of so many creative tasks. Is it coming for designers’ jobs now too?
Venus Williams.. Photo: Getty Images
Tennis great Venus Williams has long shown off her entrepreneurial skills. She continued her startup streak with her launch Thursday of an AI-powered interior design tool. Palazzo, now a website and soon to be a smartphone app, shows Williams has her finger on the pulse of technology as well as design. It’s yet another event in the almost daily parade of AI innovations making tech news, as is Google artificial intelligence-driven foray into computer game design.
Palazzo uses AI to help visualize how a home space might look after a design makeover, and Google is using the technology to let users create their own computer games. The tech giant showed off its design chops with a new demo from its Deepmind AI division, unveiling Genie, which, with just a few prompts, can build a fully playable game.
Together, these innovations illustrate the speed at which generative AI is advancing into new sectors, with all the potential for revolution and upset that it’s demonstrating in other business spheres.
Design skill, click by click
Palazzo is designed to give users easy access to interior design capabilities they may lack in person. Users simply upload photos of a room and prompt an AI assistant called Vinci to create their desired look. Users can even give the app a reference photo, and it’ll use this and their prompts to design and then render an image of the revamped room..
If someone wants a particular old-fashioned look for a living room or even an office but cannot quite crystallize those thoughts into a coherent design, Palazzo seems like it could fill that niche. You can tweak the final image and the app will apparently learn your style, shifting its algorithm so that future room renders more closely match your desires, website TechCrunch notes.
The app makes money via these tweaks: Users get a small number of free prompts to steer the AI toward the room design of their dreams, and then they have to pay. It’s a classic hook for many app business models, and the whole app is another indication that AI may in the future threaten, or at least radically overhaul, a previously very human-centric business: interior design.
Deepmind got game
Google’s Deepmind-based gaming design system, in contrast, isn’t a monetized business model. It’s also got a simpler design aesthetic than Palazzo. Genie, the new system, is a technology demonstration AI that was trained in an interesting way: it was given 30,000 hours of video of basic 2-D Super Mario Bros.-like computer games to watch. That’s a horrifying prospect for a human designer, but it’s a mere computational blip for an AI.
Once Genie “saw” the videos, it was able to deduce some basic features of these games. Then, after some prompts like a short text description, a sketch, or a photo, Genie’s real powers come to light. MIT’s Technology Review reports that Genie can spit out a fully playable, customized, Mario-like video game. The results are pretty basic, and the AI-generated games run at a cripplingly slow video rate–underlining Genie’s status as a technology demo rather than a serious product.
Future iterations may run faster, but the most clever aspect of the game generator isn’t the games, but instead how the AI was trained. Genie learned to build games by merely viewing relevant videos: it didn’t require human interaction to steer it in the right direction. It’s a clear indicator that future consumer-facing AI products will be built more quickly, and capable of more skills than they are now. Indirectly, it’s also another threat to the future of the gaming industry, which has been undergoing a crisis at the moment with layoffs in major gaming design studios.
