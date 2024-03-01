From Venus Williams’s Interior Design App to Google’s Game-Making Demo, More Huge Strides for AI

Generative AI is already capable of so many creative tasks. Is it coming for designers’ jobs now too?

Tennis great Venus Williams has long shown off her entrepreneurial skills. She continued her startup streak with her launch Thursday of an AI-powered interior design tool. Palazzo, now a website and soon to be a smartphone app, shows Williams has her finger on the pulse of technology as well as design. It’s yet another event in the almost daily parade of AI innovations making tech news, as is Google artificial intelligence-driven foray into computer game design.

Palazzo uses AI to help visualize how a home space might look after a design makeover, and Google is using the technology to let users create their own computer games. The tech giant showed off its design chops with a new demo from its Deepmind AI division, unveiling Genie, which, with just a few prompts, can build a fully playable game.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Together, these innovations illustrate the speed at which generative AI is advancing into new sectors, with all the potential for revolution and upset that it’s demonstrating in other business spheres. Design skill, click by click

Palazzo is designed to give users easy access to interior design capabilities they may lack in person. Users simply upload photos of a room and prompt an AI assistant called Vinci to create their desired look. Users can even give the app a reference photo, and it’ll use this and their prompts to design and then render an image of the revamped room.. If someone wants a particular old-fashioned look for a living room or even an office but cannot quite crystallize those thoughts into a coherent design, Palazzo seems like it could fill that niche. You can tweak the final image and the app will apparently learn your style, shifting its algorithm so that future room renders more closely match your desires, website TechCrunch notes.

The app makes money via these tweaks: Users get a small number of free prompts to steer the AI toward the room design of their dreams, and then they have to pay. It’s a classic hook for many app business models, and the whole app is another indication that AI may in the future threaten, or at least radically overhaul, a previously very human-centric business: interior design. Deepmind got game

Google’s Deepmind-based gaming design system, in contrast, isn’t a monetized business model. It’s also got a simpler design aesthetic than Palazzo. Genie, the new system, is a technology demonstration AI that was trained in an interesting way: it was given 30,000 hours of video of basic 2-D Super Mario Bros.-like computer games to watch. That’s a horrifying prospect for a human designer, but it’s a mere computational blip for an AI.