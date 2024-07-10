FTC Bans the “NGL” Messaging App From Serving Minors Over Bullying Concerns

NGL or, as the kids say, “not gonna lie,” did just that, exaggerating how well its AI systems could stamp out cyberbullying, the FTC says.

Social messaging app NGL “aggressively marketed itself” to younger smartphone users, but didn’t fulfill its promises to curb cyberbullying on the app, according to the Federal Trade Commission and the LA District Attorney’s Office. Compliants led to an investigation and an FTC ban on marketing the app to minors in the future, an apparent first-of-its-kind prohibition.

NGL allows users to anonymously message each other and is marketed as a sort of free-for-all zone where people can feel free to play risqué games like “never have I ever.”

NGL’s said to have a user base of over 200 million people and to be hugely popular with young people–but regulators saw a downside to the app, which allows users to anonymously message each other and is marketed as a sort of free-for-all zone where people can feel free to play risqué games like “never have I ever”. The strategy makes makes sense, since kids whose heroes are social media influencers want to take part in the explosively-addictive social phenomenon but are wary of showing their real identity. The company, then, could present the app as a “safe” way to take part in the digital discourse. It’s a trick that’s been tried before by the likes of Kik, itself a controversial app. But, child safety advocates have voiced concerns that the anonymous nature of apps like NGL was enabling cyberbullying, and app makers weren’t trying hard enough to combat it, in October FTC filed a complaint, the Washington Post reports. The agency alleged that NGL’s parent company had illegally marketed itself to young users using deceptive tricks, and collected minors’ data without parental consent. These dirty tricks included fooling users into paying for subscriptions by sending them advertising messages masquerading as contacts from real people. Hearing about complaints around this typical bait-and-switch tactic, executives were said to have called the complainants “suckers.”

Targeted by an FTC lawsuit, NGL has now settled for $5 million and won’t market itself to kids or teens. NGL will also have to prevent users from signing up if they’re under 18 and it must remove any child users’ stored data that isn’t backed by parental consent. It’s also not allowed to misrepresent how good its AI-powered cyberbullying filters are.

The news comes at a time when young people’s use of apps and social media is in the spotlight. The mental health crisis among American youths is often linked to social media apps, and cyberbullying, with a nod to the fact that everyone’s online life was changed by the Covid pandemic, when many people relied on digital platforms to communicate when lockdowns limited actual in-person contacts. There have been other legal efforts to restrict apps like NGL or bigger platforms like Facebook from being accessed by minors without parental consent or age verification, but some of these attempts have triggered complex legal tangles over free speech and concerns about regulatory overreach. The Post gives one example that did work, however, citing last year’s $520 million FTC settlement with Epic Games, maker of the runaway success Fortnite games over similar data privacy and deceptive sales allegations that NGL faced. Meanwhile, taking the matter one step further than the FTC, which under Chairperson Lina Khan has taken a aggressive stance on deceptive business practices, Britain’s world-famous Eton College school has decided to ban incoming students from having internet-connected phones at all. Instead of iPhones or Android devices, brimming with games, social media apps, advanced cameras and movie-streaming services, new 13-year-old Eton school kids will have to use an old-fashioned Nokia “brick” phone, capable only of making phone calls and sending short text messages. There’s no word on whether the school administrators, who are providing the phones, are limiting the kids from playing the then-famous Snake game on these dinosaur pieces of tech, however.

CBS News reports that the move is all about minimizing disruption to the school day and improving behavior during lesson times. It also notes that, just as in the U.S., bans and regulations like this are controversial on a number of grounds, including the need to use phones to reach parents during an emergency situation.