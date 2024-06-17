FTC Chair Lina Khan Says Targeting Big Tech Is Good for the Little Guy

In an extensive interview, the Federal Trade Commission leader also addressed questions on tech and AI, regulation, and how the startup acquisition market may have changed.

The current chair of the Federal Trade Commission is the opposite of a nondescript, faceless government official. Lina Khan’s feisty term at the agency’s helm has included antitrust efforts to break up alleged big tech monopolies, employers’ noncompete agreements, accusations of “declaring war” on entrepreneurs, and early attempts to regulate the most interesting tech revolution in decades: AI.

Now, in a long interview with tech news site TechCrunch, she explained how Silicon Valley players sometimes misunderstand her motives, addressed some founders’ fears, and touched on how few people the FTC itself employs. Big moves against big tech?

One of the things Khan’s FTC is known for is chasing after big tech monopolies, and her answer to a question about large firms’ relationship to AI was telling. Khan said she was out talking with Silicon Valley founders a while ago, and was told that “right now there is a whole lot of opacity around who’s getting access” to the key parts of AI tech–be it the models themselves, or computer time. She said some of her confidants worry that there may be few guarantees that “you’re not effectively feeding back proprietary information” when you use an AI chatbot to answer, say, a tricky business question.

All of this touches on many previously expressed concerns about the AI revolution, a wave of new technologies powered by vastly expensive computer tech. The scale of the expense involved is colossal–both Google and Microsoft have said that to get to the next generation of AI tech they may have to spend $100 billion on hardware and software. That puts AI development so far above the reach of smaller firms with less money that it might as well be impossible for them to consider AI innovation. Smaller enterprises keen to get in on the lower floors of the AI tech revolution can take some comfort from the fact that Khan is sensitive to the problems they face.

In the past, “some of the most significant breakthrough innovations have historically come from the startups and the entrepreneurs and the small guys who are able to just see things differently,” Khan said. She pointed out that the FTC is wary that “small guy” disrupters may be impacted by “existing incumbents in ways that [will] close off the market.” Will the FTC’s moves really benefit the little guy?

Khan’s motives for targeting big tech may have some unexpected side effects, TechCrunch noted. Startup founders and venture capital funders spend a lot of time looking at an exit–typically being acquired by a larger company.

When asked if targeting big tech companies could hurt the thousands of entrepreneurs and financiers who think of their startups in this way, Khan was bullish. Acquisition is clearly a “key path” for some people, Khan said, but she dismissed critics who said FTC actions to regulate and even break up bigger firms would cool the acquisitions market and hurt exit opportunities for startups. Instead, she chose to highlight the FTC’s role in backing a law that prohibits acquisitions that “fortify a monopoly or allow a dominant firm to take out a nascent threat and a competitive threat.” And she pointed out that only about 2 percent of such deals get a “second look by the government,” meaning that 98 percent go ahead. She also suggested that potentially breaking up big, monopolistic companies could energize the acquisition market. Khan said she thinks “a world in which you have six or seven or eight potential suitors” is a better world “than one where you have just one or two.” It’s an interesting position, but critics might still say Khan’s answer skates over the question of spending cash–and how a giant firm broken up into smaller ones may mean the new, smaller companies have less free cash to invest in acquisitions.

The FTC as a sort of SMB? Lastly, Khan also touched on two interesting tidbits about the FTC itself. She said that it’s not quite a sprawling factory full of thousands of government employees–rather, the FTC is quite small. Directly it employs “around 1,300” people, which is “actually 400 fewer people than in the 1980s.” That shows that the organization may be much more efficient now than it was then, given that, as Khan noted, the “economy has grown 15 times over” during the same period.

And on the matter of efficiency, Khan also said the FTC was sensitive to the benefits that AI could offer–knowing that this nascent tech is finding use in smaller businesses because it can act as a force multiplier for employees, letting them do more work in the same amount of time.