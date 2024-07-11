FTC Finds Many Apps and Websites Use Deceptive “Dark Pattern” Marketing Tricks

Does this sound like something you’ve encountered online? You’ve looked at a shopping site because one item appealed to you, and then the site pops up lots of “special offers” tagged “just for you!” and–possibly–opens up a big, red countdown timer, urging you to hand over money for that impulse buy that maybe you would not have made otherwise?

Oh, and somewhere in the purchase process, you have to sign up for an account, which means giving the site your data and credit card info. This is a so-called “dark pattern” trick, designed to manipulate money out of your wallet sending it to the coffers of the company using the trick.

The FTC has just revealed a study into the use of dark patterns and found that, disturbingly, nearly 8 in 10 of the subscription-based websites and apps it surveyed used this form of deceptive marketing. The study, carried out by the FTC with input from international consumer protection organizations, looked at 642 websites and apps offering subscription-based services, website TechCrunch reports. It found nearly 76 percent used at least one “dark pattern” marketing technique, and just over two-thirds of the sites used more than one of these manipulative methods. Among all the different tricky techniques covered by the “dark pattern” label, the most common one was “sneaking.” This means the company pushes for auto-renewal of a customer subscription, then makes it hard to turn it off. 81 percent of sites and apps tried a trick like this, and, worse, 70 percent didn’t even provide info on how to cancel the subscription.

Over the years many companies have tried all sorts of dark pattern techniques, and some have paid the price, legally speaking, for deceiving their customers. In June 2023 the FTC even set its sights on one of the world’s best-known retailers–Amazon–for its alleged use of dark patterns to cajole people into enrolling users into its Prime subscription service without their consent, and then concealing systems for cancelling the service. In May this year the state of Arizona began its own lawsuit, on very similar grounds. And in May 2023 TurboTax’s owners began paying a $141 million settlement to compensate for deceptive advertising that lured customers into paying for services they didn’t need or, worse, thought would be free. The list of deceptive advertising goes on and on, and even includes, in a way, anonymous chat app NGL which has this week found itself in a legal tangle over deceptive claims about the safety of its chat platform.

The odd thing about dark patterns is that even though official bodies like the FTC are taking aggressive stances against them, businesses keep using them, despite plenty of evidence to back up the fact that they don’t work in the long run, and could actually damage a company’s revenue flows. Speaking to Fast Company a while back, Hoa Loranger, vice president of a leading user experience consulting firm Nielsen Norman Group, explained why. It’s very simple–while dark pattern techniques do indeed work and may net a company a small amount of money via an intitial deceptive interaction with a customer, in the long term “any short-term gains a company gets from a dark pattern is lost.” Loranger pointed out that loyal customers who feel they’ve had a good experience are just much more “willing to pay more for your products, engage with your brand on social media, and recommend you to their friends” than new customers who feel deceived.