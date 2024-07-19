A Global Outage Paralyzes Millions of PCs, Bringing Business to a Halt

The fabled blue screen of death, which flashes up on Windows-powered computers when a serious error forces the machine to violently crash to a halt, is usually uncommon. But today it’s popping up on millions of PCs across the world and impacting a host of different businesses, highlighting how vulnerable much of our 21st century tech is to a simple security flaw. It may mean you shouldn’t switch on your work PC this morning.

Late in the night, CNBC reported that Microsoft users around the world were suffering outages. The company said that it had been “made aware of an issue impacting Virtual Machines running Windows Client and Windows Server, running the CrowdStrike Falcon agent, which may encounter a bug check (BSOD [blue screen of death]) and get stuck in a restarting state.”

The BSOD crash is a pretty bad thing to happen to anyone’s PC, but in a work environment it means that anything that computer was working busily away at just stops, potentially losing many hours of work for individual users. But the “restarting state” issue is serious. When a BSOD hits your PC, the usual response is to just restart, and hopefully watch your computer lurch back into life — but if it just keeps restarting, then there’s no way to access all the regular apps and software you use. It’s a very serious error, and in workplace environments it may require information technology departments to directly help users with their machines. CNBC later confirmed the error was traced to a failure in a security update issued by CrowdStrike, which affected its Falcon antivirus and threat-hunting software, which is used by many businesses as part of their anti-hacking protection. One expert explained the seriousness of the BSOD crashes was possible because the CrowdStrike software runs with “high privileges” — it’s a cybersecurity product, after all, which means it needs to be able to access code protected deep inside Windows to help prevent hackers from gaining access. CrowdStrike has now said it is rolling back the security update, which may go some way to preventing more PC systems from failing.

In a statement on X, CrowdStrike president and CEO George Kurtz stressed that the situation is “not a security incident or cyberattack,” which means that no one’s data may have been compromised and the issue may not be a drawn-out digital security problem for businesses whose PCs have been affected. Kurtz told customers to check the company’s support portal for the latest update and to watch for news on the website.