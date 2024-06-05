Google Dials Down its Unpopular AI Search Responses

AI suddenly seems to be everywhere, but maybe the world’s not quite ready for it to upend normal internet search habits–despite Google’s enthusiasm for the tech.

Google’s been experimenting with AI-powered search results for a while, but when it made its new AI Overview system mainstream–with the slightly confusing promise of “letting Google do the searching for you”–the backlash was swift and feisty. The Washington Post said it risked shaking “the very foundations of the web,” and the worry about how AI would upset traditional search ad models was notable enough to goad CEO Sundar Pichai into trying to quell industry fears.

The reaction to Overview has been strong enough that Google may have backed off, with a new analysis finding that Google’s showing Overview-powered results for only about one in seven searches.

Search industry news site SearchEngineLand reported the analysis made by BrightEdge, which calls itself the “leading SEO solution and content performance marketing platform”–its job is essentially to help companies market themselves to maximize Google’s algorithms. It has a significant business interest in the impact of AI Overviews like many companies that worry about an upheaval in search and advertising. BrightEdge’s analysis showed that when AI Overviews were an opt-in experiment and part of Google’s testing platform Google Labs, AI-powered answers showed up as much as 84 percent of the time when someone searched Google with a typical query. But now, after Google announced AI Overview availability in the U.S., AI search answers are present only in about 15 percent of search queries. The likely reason, BrightEdge suggests, is to “reduce the risks of incorrect AI answers in the initial rollout.”

What the research is talking about here is the bizarre search replies that were sometimes popping up in AI Overview results–including recommending people eat “at least one small rock a day,” and suggesting someone might like to add “glue on pizza.” This wasn’t related to the way that current-gen AI models “hallucinate,” or make up random facts and state them as if they’re solid truths.

Instead, Google has since explained it was due to the AI being unable to identify satirical or nonsensical information that had been posted before by real people, and then uncovered by the AI system. That’s something a skilled human searcher does almost effortlessly, of course, but Google’s AI seemed to lack the necessary sense of humor. Google may be dialing back its AI search as it tries to fix this part of the AI algorithm. Another interesting fact surfaced by BrightEdge is that AI Overviews are appearing at different rates for different search topics. While finance-related searches return AI answers some 5 percent of the time, 63 percent of healthcare-related searches have AI answers. AI critics may see this as a bad thing: healthcare is one topic where you absolutely want the correct information returned to a person searching for it, in case something goes horribly wrong.

Lastly BrightEdge’s analysis turned up some changes Google seems to have made to what AI Overviews are showing users. They are now “more often” showing the ongoing searches–the second, third and subsequent queries made after a first look for a piece of information. When the search query is a straightforward question, Overviews more often show follow-up questions that the AI anticipates. Unlike widely disliked AI Overview answers, this actually seems like a positive change by Google, and demonstrates the kind of useful smart skills AI tech can deliver that could save everyday users and business users a lot of time, when you add up all the seconds shaved off search tasks.