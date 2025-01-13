Google Joins the AI Shopping Revolution With Agent Tools for Retailers

The next stage of AI development, which lets the technology act with more autonomy and performs some customer service actions, is being applied to an industry that must constantly embrace change.

Just in time for NRF ’25, the National Retail Federation’s “big show” in New York opening this week, Google announced a set of tools designed to help retailers embrace the AI revolution. In a blog post, Google explains it’s all about how “AI agents and AI-powered search” can help retailers “operate more efficiently and create more personalized shopping experiences to meet the demands of the AI era.”

Similar claims, including from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, are often made about how AI tools can boost efficiency in regular office work too. To put some substance behind claims powered by AI tech evangelism, Google backed up its shopping AI promises with examples of how retailers have already leveraged AI. In Google’s post, Carrie Tharp, Google Cloud’s Vice President of Global Solutions and Industries, notes that compared to other industries, retail really is “no stranger to change,” but that right now this particular “moment in time feels different”—a sensation driven by the “rapid advancement of AI,” which is “creating a sense of urgency and opportunity to meet evolving customer expectations.” And just as AI is helping other industry sectors streamline their operations, Google thinks the technology can help retailers address sector-wide challenges including rising costs and issues with supply chains. In particular, the post highlights retail opportunities from Google’s Agentspace platform, a system which “helps companies easily build intelligent agents.” AI agents are much more interactive than the respond-only AI chatbot systems like ChatGPT that are increasingly getting wider use in the office and used to—agents are made with more complex AI code that can actually perform actions in digital spaces, like filling in forms on websites or searching for information automatically. They’re also able to have some degree of autonomy, and can learn and adapt relative to the situation they’re asked to operate in.

Google says its new Agentspace system could allow retailers can take advantage of these capabilities to “personalize the customer experience by offering tailored product recommendations, answering questions in real-time and guiding shoppers through the buying process.” This is an AI solution we’ve seen before, notably from Salesforce, which recently released its own agent-based AI system that is said to be able to perform like a sales rep. AI agents can also streamline operations by “automating tasks like inventory management, customer service and even loss prevention, allowing employees to focus on higher-value work,” Google says. Google also released a few other systems, including a tweak to its “Vertex AI Search for commerce” system, which now uses “advanced language models” to boost product discovery—essentially making it easier for customers to find similar products to the ones they’re looking for. It also showed how its Connected Stores system uses AI to link-up customers’ devices, such as smartphones, with in-store technology that can “enhance” the shopping experience. To show how AI can be used by retailers, Google explains that Wayfair—the online home goods store—is using Google’s Gemini AI and Vertex to boost how its product catalog works, which has “helped them speed up product launches five-fold by automating tasks like product tagging and categorization.” The AI can even “catch errors in product information and create a safer online environment by identifying and flagging inappropriate content.”