Google Just Swallowed the Cookie. That Will Change How Your Company Advertises

Digital cookies were never delicious, thanks to their privacy-invading powers. But when they go, it will force changes on how companies find customers online.

Google, the search engine giant that is really the online ad giant, this week began making good on its promise to kill off the cookie, long a staple of everyone’s websurfing experience. The online ad industry is up in arms over the move, and it may impact how well your company’s ads reach their ideal audience.

Cookies are the tiny code fragments left behind in browsers to mark a visit to a particular website. They sound innocent enough, but cookies are an effective way for advertisers to track users as they navigate across the internet. By keeping a digital note of which users are looking at what sites, advertisers can compile detailed profiles on individual users to target ads to them directly. That’s why adverts for water bottles keep popping up on other sites after someone clicks on a water bottle ad on a social media post or e-commerce site.

On Thursday, a small percentage of Chrome browser users got offered a new feature called Tracking Protection. It cuts off access to third-party cookies. This change will soon change your business’s ad policy, and maybe even force tweaks to your company website. The impact on your business will likely be small at first: Only a random 1 percent of Chrome users will be affected by the new change. But since Chrome is the world’s leading browser, with roughly two-thirds of global market share, any change will affect your company if it relies on targeted adverts to reach your customers. The goal is to expand the cookie ban for all Chrome users by the end of 2024.

Google’s move is a response to changing attitudes and regulations regarding online privacy. Because of the data privacy risks found in cookies, the EU singled them out as part of its ePrivacy directive, banning the use of nonessential cookies to profile or track a user without their express consent. Alongside U.S. privacy laws, this is one of the reasons many websites–possibly including your own company’s site–now launch pop-up windows to ask permission to track users.

In 2021, Apple, which positions itself as a champion of user privacy, moved to ban third-party cookies for iPhone and iPad users in an iOS update. The move pushed up the cost of paid social advertising campaigns, and lowered their impact because ads simply couldn’t be as precisely aimed at potential customers. But Chrome has more users than Apple’s Safari browser, and when Google said it was going to make a similar move, it made headlines. In the wake of this week’s change, The Wall Street Journal reported, the online advertising industry is clamoring about the broader implications. Anthony Katsur, chief executive of ad-tech industry trade group IAB Tech Lab, told the paper, “The industry is nowhere near ready.”

Google has already delayed its implementation of the cookie-restricting plan, and faced criticism that it will benefit from the changes at the expense of third-party advertising companies. Google is an ad company, after all, and since it wants to keep making money from advertisers it has been developing cookie alternatives. It first tried a system called FLoC, which would allow some form of targeted advertising without intruding on users’ privacy in the same way as cookies. In 2022, FLoC became a bigger project called Topics, which Google promised would help “publishers, creators and other developers” build “thriving businesses” in a way that will ensure “a safe and healthy web for all.”