Google Poaches Windsurf’s Founder as Top AI Talent Chooses a Big Paycheck Over Building Their Own Company

The tech giants have been competing fiercely over who gets the best AI talent, and employing some unconventional tactics to ensure they attract the right experts under their control.

In a surprise announcement on Friday night, Google revealed a $2.4 billion deal for Mountain View, CA-based Windsurf AI, which calls itself “the first AI coding assistant built for professional software engineers & large codebases,” and said it was hiring several of Windsurf AI’s key engineers to work on its own AI effort. There’s was startling detail in this news, apart from the giant dollar sum; competitor OpenAI had also been negotiating for months to acquire Windsurf, Reuters reported. In a statement, Google said it was “excited to welcome some top AI coding talent from Windsurf’s team to Google DeepMind to advance our work in agentic coding.” Reuters says this talent includes CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and members of Windsurf’s research and development team. How Google outbid and outlast OpenAI How could Google pull off this trick? It could have something to do with the fact that the OpenAI deal valued the four-year-old startup at around $3 billion. However, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters that Google’s investment in Windsurf was a $2.4 licensing agreement that allows the search engine giant to use some of Windsurf’s technology under non-exclusive terms. Amazingly, Google won’t take a stake or a controlling interest in the startup. This leaves Windsurf mostly intact, operating under its own control, and on the receiving end of a massive pay day from a deal that also allows it to sell its software to other companies, all of which will please its investment backers.

With the purchase of Windsurf, Google secured access to cutting-edge technology, gained talented AI engineers who will now work to hone Google’s own AI systems, and blocked an arch rival from acquiring Windsurf’s tech and staff exclusively under their control. All for a cheap-at-half-the-price fee of $2.4 billion—pocket change for Google, which realized over $89.52 billion in revenues from the first quarter of this year alone. The Windsurf deal echoes an almost identical trick from August 2024 when Google announced a licensing deal in AI chatbot startup Character.AI for an undisclosed sum. That deal also saw Character’s co-founders, Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, join Google along with some research team members. Google joins Meta in the billion-dollar acquisition spree In recent weeks, the mad race for AI dominance has seen Meta invest $14 billion in AI infrastructure startup Scale AI in a deal that saw the company’s 28-year-old co-founder and CEO, Alexandr Wang, join Meta’s next-generation AI superintelligence development effort, along with other key Scale staff.

Meta was also aggressively trying to poach key staff from OpenAI, offering bonuses in the region of $100 million; however, later reports suggested that the salaries were in the mere millions of dollars. (For context, Glassdoor reports that typical engineers’ salaries at OpenAI are in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.) OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman reacted to Meta’s poaching push with a powerful memo to his staff in which he said he felt Meta was “acting in a way that feels somewhat distasteful.” Meta was also reportedly trying to acquire startup Safe Superintelligence, led by OpenAI co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. This bid failed, apparently scotched by Sutskever himself, but Meta pivoted and then planned to hire the company’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Gross instead. Meta was also said to be maneuvering to bring GitHub CEO Nat Friedman onto its payroll. What happens to startups when top talent exists Sports fans might see a whiff of the drama that surrounds talented player transfers in this frantic rush to snap up talented AI engineers. Deals for top players typically involve massive dollar figures, paparazzi shots, exciting last-minute high-stakes wheeling and dealing, and sometimes shocking betrayals of loyalty that land someone in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

At least when it comes to AI startups, CEOs and founders are thinking differently about the relationship they have with the startups they poured blood, sweat, and tears into. Nowadays, if a deep-pocketed big tech firm waves around the right amount of cash, founders and leadership are ready to jump ship, and so is key talent, potentially leaving the shell of their formerly beloved startup rudderless and adrift. It’s a unique experiment in founder freedom, and we will see how it plays out.