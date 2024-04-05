Google’s AI Email Experiment Sounds Great, Until You Think About Privacy

Google seems to be testing ways for its Gemini AI to help Android users respond to the messages in Gmail inboxes, but users should consider the data privacy implications.

Google, like many big tech companies racing to embrace AI, has shown that it’s desperately keen to weave AI technology through all the various services and apps it offers. Now some eagle-eyed coding experts have spotted something interesting in the Gmail app for Android mobile devices: Google may be getting ready to let its Gemini model produce a number of quick reply options for every piece of email you receive. Which would imply that its AI is reading everything in your Gmail inbox.

This sounds clever, since it could help people streamline the task of getting to “inbox zero.” But to minds wary of AI it’s also unsettling. Website AndroidCentral explains that the system, now accessible only to specialist developers, can “analyze the contents of the email a Gmail user received and come up with three reply suggestions that make sense in context.” In some cases the replies could stretch to a “as long as a full sentence or two.” Users can tap on one of these AI-invented responses, then either add to or edit it or simply send it as-is. Unlike AI systems that are designed to, for example, help you write pithy or meaningful text in emails, the goal of this system is clearly for Android phone users to very quickly deal with an email query–the kind of “meet you for lunch?” message from a coworker, or a “send me that proposal by 10am” message from a boss.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Sounds good, until you realize that, as Forbes puts it, the Gemini prompts themselves mean that Google’s AI has “has read your email, even if you haven’t.” Forbes notes no one yet knows the exact privacy implications of this Android Gemini experiment. For people who subscribe to Google’s cloud productivity Workspace tools, Google points out it doesn’t use user data to “train or improve” the generative AI systems that power Gemini. But for Gemini’s integration with Google Messages–Google’s version of regular phone text messaging–Google admits it collects “conversations, related product usage information, info about your location.” It may be reasonable to assume that by using Android Gmail, regular consumers may soon be giving Gemini permission to scan through every email they get, and use the contents to train the AI itself. As yet it’s not clear if the experiment will apply to all Gmail accessed from different devices. But, oh yes: remember Google’s old motto? “Don’t be evil.” Quite.