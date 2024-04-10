Google’s AI Overhaul of Its Workspace Tools Could Make Presentations Easier and Better
Google’s new AI tool could zazz up those awful promo videos the intern makes, and small businesses could create better content.
Photo: Google Cloud
Google, like its big tech AI peer Microsoft, seems intent on pushing AI deeper into everyone’s daily digital experience–at work as much as at home. Its latest advance may win fans in offices nationwide, as Google Vids offers cubicle drones a huge boost in making presentation content, promising efficiency and vastly improved quality.
While there are valid reasons to worry about AI’s incursions into the workplace, which may unsettle people who think that AI is all about replacing workers with cheap or even free technology, there may be immediate benefits to smaller businesses that could use some support in their content creation.
At companies where the marketing department may be one person or even a function of an employee who has other duties, making video content can be a heavy lift. It can be a real challenge to follow through on the kind of plan managers are quick to delegate, but employees struggle to complete at a high level of quality: “Oh, can you put together a 90 second promo to show off our work for the Board on Friday? Nothing fancy. But make it good.”
The AI boost to video comes as part of an upcoming overhaul to Google Workspace, the tech giant’s collaboration-oriented, cloud-based productivity software. The system is squarely aimed at work-based tasks rather than more arty or creative uses. In the company blog post announcing the new video tool, Aparna Pappu, general manager and vice president of Workspace, said the goal was to bring “the same magic of real-time collaboration” to video-based products, “allowing people everywhere to tap into immersive storytelling at work.”
As the website PCMag noted, Pappu emphasized that the new Google Vids system is specifically aimed at making videos for onboarding or training, sales pitches, board-level presentations and so on.
For any employee tasked with building a presentation at short notice, Vids seems like a boon. As Google’s blog post explains, Vids is a “video, writing, production, and editing assistant, all in one.” Once it’s given a prompt in the form of a Google Sheets document that instructs the AI in the user’s specific needs, the system pulls together a first draft “with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music.” Users can then edit this draft, change the overall style of the video and tweak the script Vids has put together, and even ask it to narrate the final video using an AI-generated synthetic voice.
As Google summarizes it, Vids is your new designer/writer/producer/editor/storyteller, all in the form of “an entirely new app that can help anyone become a great storyteller at work.” Even after filtering out the most rah-rah aspects of the PR speak from the search giant, this means Vids can be thought of as a 21st century PowerPoint slide deck maker for a generation of workers used to YouTube and TikTok.
Vids is now being tested on small groups in a pilot program, but it’s expected to be released in June. The tool is definitely useful, but it’s an open question whether or not such AI tools boost people’s creativity or presages their replacement in the workplace. For a small business or startup, where a team may not have broad experience in putting together video-based material themselves, Vids is a clearly useful system. On the other hand, it may also prompt a startup to delay hiring a real, human video expert if they find that Vids and other AI tools can serve its needs.
The new service may also raise a few questions concerning the sources of the data used to train Google’s new video AI. The search giant was recently accused of “scraping” the spoken text from millions of hours of content uploaded by users of YouTube–a video site that plays host to many a company’s promotional business video content. While Google Vids may be a perfect answer for some businesses, its emergence raises issues of copyrighted content and broader questions about the future of work.
