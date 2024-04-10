Google’s AI Overhaul of Its Workspace Tools Could Make Presentations Easier and Better

Google, like its big tech AI peer Microsoft, seems intent on pushing AI deeper into everyone’s daily digital experience–at work as much as at home. Its latest advance may win fans in offices nationwide, as Google Vids offers cubicle drones a huge boost in making presentation content, promising efficiency and vastly improved quality.

While there are valid reasons to worry about AI’s incursions into the workplace, which may unsettle people who think that AI is all about replacing workers with cheap or even free technology, there may be immediate benefits to smaller businesses that could use some support in their content creation.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

At companies where the marketing department may be one person or even a function of an employee who has other duties, making video content can be a heavy lift. It can be a real challenge to follow through on the kind of plan managers are quick to delegate, but employees struggle to complete at a high level of quality: “Oh, can you put together a 90 second promo to show off our work for the Board on Friday? Nothing fancy. But make it good.” The AI boost to video comes as part of an upcoming overhaul to Google Workspace, the tech giant’s collaboration-oriented, cloud-based productivity software. The system is squarely aimed at work-based tasks rather than more arty or creative uses. In the company blog post announcing the new video tool, Aparna Pappu, general manager and vice president of Workspace, said the goal was to bring “the same magic of real-time collaboration” to video-based products, “allowing people everywhere to tap into immersive storytelling at work.”

As the website PCMag noted, Pappu emphasized that the new Google Vids system is specifically aimed at making videos for onboarding or training, sales pitches, board-level presentations and so on.

For any employee tasked with building a presentation at short notice, Vids seems like a boon. As Google’s blog post explains, Vids is a “video, writing, production, and editing assistant, all in one.” Once it’s given a prompt in the form of a Google Sheets document that instructs the AI in the user’s specific needs, the system pulls together a first draft “with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music.” Users can then edit this draft, change the overall style of the video and tweak the script Vids has put together, and even ask it to narrate the final video using an AI-generated synthetic voice. As Google summarizes it, Vids is your new designer/writer/producer/editor/storyteller, all in the form of “an entirely new app that can help anyone become a great storyteller at work.” Even after filtering out the most rah-rah aspects of the PR speak from the search giant, this means Vids can be thought of as a 21st century PowerPoint slide deck maker for a generation of workers used to YouTube and TikTok.