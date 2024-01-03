Google’s Leadership Could Learn a Thing or Two From Costco’s

Sometimes hard words have the best effects. Comments from executives at Google, the tech behemoth, and Costco, a retail giant, offer some useful lessons in management for leaders of all sizes of businesses. A former product manager and 15-year Google veteran took his former employer to task for its bureaucratic management style, which he said is stunting the company as senior managers fail to make important decisions. Meanwhile, Costco’s chief executive went public with a surprisingly honest admission of failure following the recent unionization efforts among part of its staff.

Google is no stranger to having former employees air its dirty laundry. This time around, the critiques come from former product manager Jonathan Bellack, who got noticed for his comments in a discussion on the social media platform Threads. Bellack, who worked at Google for 15 years before being dismissed as part of the 12,000-person layoff in January 2023, said the company’s culture has hampered its growth.

The social media debate featured critics who said Google was belabored by “fiefdoms” of engineers who didn’t care about how their products were being delivered to customers. A Threads user, Marcslove, said there’s no “cohesive company-wide product strategy. You get both duplication (messaging apps) and huge gaps in their product strategy.” Bellack laid blame squarely on senior management and the company culture. Senior managers had “lost the incentive/ability to make tough calls or resolve team conflict,” Bellack said. Senior managers were caught in decision-making loops, used junior staff as “cannon fodder,” and said the resulting decision-making vacuum allowed non-tech executives from departments like policy and legal to have an outsize say in critical decisions.

Bellack was laid off by Google as part of a massive downsizing effort in January 2023, which saw some 12,000 staff laid off, and as product manager he was one of many people in that role. It’s easy to argue that his assertions against Google are sour grape-flavored. But Google has faced plenty of criticism over the years for its management style, including an attitude that leads to a “fake work” culture, where engineers are encouraged to merely look busy rather than achieve goals. It’s also been criticized for firing activist workers, and in a leaked video in 2019 CEO Sundar Pichai admitted the company was struggling with employee trust issues.

Contrastingly, Costco’s outgoing CEO, Craig Jelinek, and new CEO, Ron Vachris, said management had let some employees down. The pair co-signed a letter to staff on Friday addressing news that Costco employees in Norfolk, Virginia, had voted to join the Teamsters union. In the memo, Jelinek and Vachris said they were “disappointed by the result in Norfolk.” But the executives emphasized that they weren’t upset with their staff, or their decision to unionize. They instead focused on their disappointment with their own leadership efforts, conceding that “the fact that a majority of Norfolk employees felt that they wanted or needed a union” was in part a failure of leadership.

The two leaders didn’t make any specific mention of how they will proceed from this point, but the open admission of failure may hint that changes are coming. Jelinek and Vachris took pains to say the Costco business culture prizes “pride in the relationships with each other” and that they remain “as committed as ever” to their employees. They even encouraged staff with doubts about that level of commitment to approach managers or even leadership team members.

This level of frankness and introspection would be startling at most companies, though Costco’s leadership is somewhat remarkable. Jelinek started at Costco as a warehouse manager in 1984, and his successor, Vachris, has spent nearly 40 years working for the warehouse retailer. The lesson here, for any business, is that as your enterprise starts to grow, and you’re tempted to look outside for management skills, running the company with the same team can be a powerful thing. The management style contrast with Google runs deeper than criticism from a former product manager. Google’s Pichai was once known for his empathetic style as CEO, but when faced with urgent employee questions about potential layoffs in late 2022 he seemed to shrug off responsibility for his staff’s concerns. He responded to direct questions with a glib “It’s really tough to predict the future, so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking statements.” The subsequent rounds of layoffs in early 2023 included Jonathan Bellack. Ironically, Pichai recently made a powerful case that managers should always be straightforward with staff.