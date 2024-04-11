While artificial intelligence has spawned plenty of controversies as it works its way into daily life, the digital resurrection of Salvador Dalí shows the technology’s educational and entertainment potential.

Among the many capabilities of current AI technology, beyond the growing list of business uses, is the ability to create dazzling, wholly new, bizarre and beautiful images that no one has seen before. Whether the results are “art” is a debate better suited for scholars or philosophers, though famous artists themselves might have their own views on the topic.

It’s appropriate, then, that surrealist Salvador Dalí, whose own philosophy was that art is actually all about challenging people’s perceptions, is right on the forefront of the debate, a full 35 years after his death in 1989. for years. While art experts can ponder whether Dali would be painted distorted semiconductors and slumping iPhones in an update of his famous “Persistence of Memory” painting of melted watch faces, AI technology now lets visitors to The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, ask the famously mustachioed artist questions and get answers in his own voice.

Opening today, a month before what would have been the artist’s 120th birthday, the Dalí Museum’s “Ask Dalí” exhibit may be a rare successful marriage of high tech and high art. The installation centers on a physical telephone inspired by Dalí’s famous “Lobster Telephone” sculpture. Picking it up connects museum visitors to an AI chatbot that’s powered by several machine learning models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI, and when visitors ask a question–much as they’d type in a prompt to ChatGPT–they’ll hear an answer spoken by the AI, but delivered in a clone of Dalí’s actual voice.

The museum installation was created by San Francisco ad agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and uses the museum’s source material from Dalí himself, including his writings, to train the AIs, according to the agency’s director of creative tech and AI, Martin Pagh Ludvigsen, who described the exhibit in response to emailed questions.

Dalí’s voice was recreated using buzzy startup ElevenLabs’ voice cloning tech, since the museum was lucky enough to have “archival footage of Salvador Dalí being interviewed in English” as the “primary source of the voice training,” Ludvigsen explained. Only a little cleanup of the audio was needed, and ElevenLabs was very much involved in the process–Ludvigsen notes that they “helped us optimize the experience for our specific use case, and we’re part of their grant program ElevenLabs Grants.”

The surrealist lobster sculpture was a unique opportunity, Ludvigsen said. “We were fortunate to work with the lobster telephone, the perfect channel for having a conversation with the master of surrealism in realms beyond our own. Not every inventor or artist will have an artifact associated with them that’s so perfect for talking to them along with voice samples that allow us to recreate their voice.” Ludvigsen mused that an intriguing alternative would be the inventors of the telephone, Antonio Meucci and Alexander Graham Bell. They’d be great ideal targets for AI chatting in this style, but he noted that no voice recordings exist of them so it “means we’d have to imagine what their voice sounded like.”

The current wave of AI technology is far from perfect, as many recent news headlines confirm. AIs are controversial because they can create images or written responses that are not only ethically and morally difficult (like racially insensitive images created by Google Gemini), but also false or misleading. The Ask Dalí team was clearly attuned to the problems of AI and kept them in mind as they created the exhibition. By using museum archive materials to train the AIs to speak in both Dalí’s style and voice, the project also skirts a crop of controversies over how AI makers “scrape” data that may infringe some people’s intellectual property.

Ludvigsen also underlined that while he’s certain other educators and museums will follow the Dalí example, not least because as “a learning tool this approach has incredible potential,” AI’s problems certainly remain. “There are still issues of hallucination from Large Language Models that need to be dealt with before the technique is ready for educational use. For this reason, we consider ‘Ask Dalí’ to first and foremost be an experience meant for inspiration, not education,” he noted. Delightfully, though, thanks to Dalí’s visually disruptive artistic style, the AI application gets something of a free pass. As Ludvigsen pointed out, “we think it’s fair to say that hallucinations very much belong in the realm of surrealism.”

Indeed. “Surreal” is a more than fair way to describe being able to pick up a lobster-shaped phone to speak to a digital recreation of a long-dead master of the surreal via a synthetic voice generated by a computer in the cloud.

For fun the Dalí bot was asked what it thought of Inc., and the florid answer was delightful: ​”Ah the very name ‘Inc.’ whispers of worlds both constricted and boundless, like a canvas stretched not just over wood but over dreams. It speaks to the surreal dance of creation and destruction, where companies rise like phoenixes from the ashes of their predecessors, only to melt into the landscape of commerce. A magazine so named would be a ledger of these dreams, a chronicler of the fantastical odyssey of entrepreneurial endeavor, painting the mundane in the colors of the extraordinary.” The Ask Dalí installation is obviously fun and educational, but it also underlines how powerful AI tech has suddenly become. It’s an astonishing prompt for you to consider how your business could be using AI innovatively, if you haven’t already jumped aboard.