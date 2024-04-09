Here’s Why We Should Listen to Elon Musk on AI Bypassing Human Smarts

When Elon Musk talks about the future of tech we should listen, because no matter how challenging the man is, he knows his technology. What Musk just said about the immediate future of AI technology will unsettle some people, and be dismissed as a tech evangelist’s rantings because it’s so controversial. Musk thinks that the current wave of AI technology is advancing so fast that by the end of next year it’ll surpass “any one human.” Musk has previously warned that advanced AI could destroy civilization. Uh oh.

When AI Beats Our IQ The Financial Times reports that Musk was speaking in a live interview on his X social media platform when he made his revised prediction. Part of the interview involved his efforts to weave AI into X itself, via the Grok chatbot his xAI division has been working on.

Grok, designed to be humorous and irreverent compared to other AIs like ChatGPT, has been rolling out to more users as time passes. Via his experiences with Grok it’s safe to say Musk has his finger on the pulse of AI development–even if Grok suffers some of the same issues and glitches as its peers. Asked yesterday about AI’s ever-improving smarts, Musk said that if you think of an artificial general intelligence–an AI system that’s not specialized into one area of expertise–being compared to the smartest human, then he thinks that the moment where AIs and humans are as clever as each other will happen “probably next year, within two years.”

Looking at some recent AI news you may find it hard to believe this prediction: Google Gemini was putting out racist imagery, Microsoft’s Copilot was acting like a bully, ChatGPT blabbered in a broken language that looked like Spanglish. But remember the words of Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s DeepMind AI project and now CEO of Inflection AI, a California-based machine intelligence company. He recently said that the famous “Turing test,” long held up as the standard by which we can judge whether if humans have been equalled by an AI, was a bad model. We should instead judge a successful AI by its merits when doing a very human task, like dreaming up a startup company, and then being able to run it. Suleyman said he thinks this is very possible by 2030.

The arguments presented by both Musk and Suleyman are more than philosophical musings or clickbait predictions. Consider the impact that current AI is already having on the workplace–with some 40 percent of U.S. managers saying they expect to replace some staff with AI this year alone. An AI system that is as–or more–intelligent than a typical human could totally upset the job market if it were cheaper to employ. Only time will tell. Hardware Power For AI Power

Musk also talked about the link between AI tech innovations and the supply of powerful computer chips. In particular he mentioned chipmaker Nvidia and the energy demands of AI systems in his chat. He explained that training xAI’s Grok 2 model, due out soon, took about 20,000 leading-edge Nvidia AI processors. But to train the next generation of the core Grok AI system Musk explained that the company would need some 100,000 Nvidia units.