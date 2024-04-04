Hot AI Job Market Forces Tesla to Raise Engineers’ Pay to Stop OpenAI’s Poaching Efforts

While some worry that AI will steal people’s jobs, AI programming chops mean some workers are so sought after that some companies are offering above-market salaries to hire them away from rivals.

Humans who know from artificial intelligence are a hot commodity. Not long ago, Meta was said to be so keen on hiring the right kind of AI researchers to support its future VR metaverse and AI efforts that started trying to steal them away from rivals like Google DeepMind by offering candidates jobs before even interviewing them. Some prospective hires even got personal emails from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Now, recent reports say OpenAI, maker of perhaps the best known current-gen AI system ChatGPT, has been scrambling to poach talented engineers away from Tesla’s AI team, and that’s forced Tesla CEO Elon Musk to intervene. As part of what he called the “craziest talent war” he’s ever seen, Musk has had to issue pay rises to tempt his engineers to stay.

In a post on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, the entrepreneur admitted that OpenAI had been “aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers with massive compensation offers and have unfortunately been successful in a few cases.” The highest profile target of these recruitment efforts may have been machine learning scientist Ethan Knight, a key part of Tesla’s computer vision team, according to tech news site The Information. But in this case Musk seems to have won out and Knight is set to join xAI instead–the team at X supporting Musk’s irreverent ChatGPT rival Grok. Musk isn’t taking OpenAI’s poaching efforts lying down, and explained that he’s increasing compensation for Tesla’s AI engineering team, contingent on achieving performance milestones. In a separate X post he took pains to point out that “there are over 200 excellent engineers in the Tesla AI/Autonomy team. Tesla’s pace of progress with autonomy is accelerating.” A look at Glassdoor gives us a ballpark figure for Tesla machine learning engineers can earn: median total pay is estimated at $204 thousand per year, including about 23 percent as stock.

As well as being an early leader in EV sales, Teslas have long been marketed as having varying degrees of self-driving tech. Claims for Tesla cars’ “full self-driving” abilities have landed Musk and his company in the legal spotlight several times for the wrong reasons, after accidents and high-profile investigations. But it’s clear that to even try to design a car that can–in real life “Knight Rider” style–navigate complex road junctions and react to mistakes by human drivers, even with some mistakes and controversies, takes serious AI chops.

It’s also very possible that the Tesla AI team isn’t just working on cars: Musk has revealed Tesla is joining the ranks of companies building smart humanoid robots, and Tesla’s robots will need AI technology too. These machines, Musk asserts, will even herald an era of “abundance” by transforming the global economy–an upbeat stance on AI that contradicts some of his other, more doomy AI predictions. Musk and OpenAI are also famously at odds over the current and future direction of AI research, which must add extra salt to the wound opened by the “few cases” of Tesla AI staff being poached by OpenAI. Musk was an early funder of OpenAI, but is now suing the company for allegedly departing from its goal to pursue AI for the common good rather than profit-making. Controversial OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has since accused Musk of simply wanting “absolute control” so he could wind OpenAI’s technology directly into Tesla’s own AI efforts.