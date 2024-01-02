How Microsoft’s Copilot and GitHub Integration Could Help Small-Business Development

AI systems like ChatGPT can do more than write copy for your PR department or improve your customer onboarding: They can actually write or bug-fix code for your coding teams. This almost science fiction-like tech can take developers’ questions like “write me code that does this task” and quickly spit out the relevant lines of software. That capability will be enhanced by Microsoft’s new integration between its Copilot Chat AI system and GitHub–an online database for coding solutions, often dubbed “Facebook for developers.”

Microsoft, which bought GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2017, has now made the Copilot Chat system broadly available to GitHub developers. That integration will make it easier for developers to finesse their code, debug it, and even find premade solutions from other code writers. It should be a boon for any small business that relies on code for running its operations or building customer-facing products.

Microsoft’s Copilot takes ChatGPT’s well-known AI coding smarts and fine-tunes it for extra relevance, training it on the billions of lines of existing code stored in GitHub. Coders can now chat with Copilot and ask it to explain certain concepts to boost their coding knowledge. The program can also generate test cases and sample data that lets developers test their code quickly, without having to go and find raw data (or use sensitive company data that should remain private). Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, touted Copilot’s virtues when it was integrated into other Microsoft products, noting he thought it was “as significant as the PC was to the ’80s.” GitHub already allows developers to chat about coding technicalities and come up with clever, mutually beneficial solutions: The addition of an AI chatbot that can actually write code is only going to supercharge GitHub’s usefulness. Advocates like CodeNinja.inc are all in: Its initial experience with the program prompted this endorsement: “Every developer should use GitHub Copilot.”

A couple of issues with GitHub’s Copilot integration remain, notes TechCrunch. First, a large language model generative AI system like ChatGPT (which powers Copilot) can “hallucinate” patterns in the data it incorporates, or simply make things up. That means the output should always be checked by an expert–which will place some limits on how small teams use Copilot. Most important, that means you can’t exclusively rely on the AI to spot vulnerabilities in your code. Small businesses should also be careful about training Copilot on company data. Like similar AI systems, Copilot’s training data pool is built up from publicly available data, but its integration into GitHub means that any code your own developers have uploaded may be used to train it in the future. Questions over IP and proprietary material could easily arise, so tech teams should look carefully at their privacy settings.