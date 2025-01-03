How the End of Net Neutrality Could Impact Your Business

In a blow against efforts to enshrine a more equitable internet in the U.S., a court has blocked Biden administration efforts to enforce net neutrality laws, which could echo across the business world.

Net neutrality, the idea that internet service providers (ISPs) shouldn’t be allowed to charge more for or to vary the data rate delivered to customers depending on the service they use, is officially dead. The idea behind the premise was to prevent powerful monopoly-like partnerships from building up, but this decades-long effort was just dealt a death blow by an appeals court that ruled the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not have legal authority to enforce net neutrality regulations, The Washington Post reports. The possible effects could impact any business that relies on the internet to deliver its primary services, and throttle disruptive startups trying to shake up digital markets. At first glance, the ruling could have a disproportionate impact on smaller businesses.

The ruling by the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals centered on the authority of the FCC to mandate what ISPs can and cannot do. The new ruling cited the Supreme Court’s June ruling in the Loper Bright case, also known as the Chevron case, which upended decades of precedent that gave government agencies power to interpret which laws they enforce. Net neutrality rules were originally imposed by the FCC in 2015 under President Barack Obama, but were repealed under the Trump administration in 2017. In April 2024, net neutrality rules were reinstated by the FCC under the Biden administration, with FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel saying at the time that it was “time to have broadband oversight, national net neutrality rules and policies that ensure the internet is fast, open, and fair.” But the revival was brief, and in the summer the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals suspended the rules again, pending further arguments—though it also noted that “several broadband provider” plaintiffs had shown that they were “likely to succeed on the merits.” These broadband providers, the ISPs, of course dislike the idea of net neutrality, largely because they are always seeking ways to improve their bottom lines. The net neutrality doctrine hobbles their ability to block access to certain sites or services, limit or boost internet speeds, and adjust how they provide internet to their paying customers. In its absence, it’s possible that an ISP that owns a streaming media company could serve up cheap data and fast connections if you watch videos on that streaming service, but charge more and slow down access to the net if a customer watches a movie on a rival’s streaming site. It’s also conceivable that an ISP could charge customers extra to access certain third-party sites or apps, effectively steering internet users away from competitors’ products and services.

After net neutrality rules were suspended in 2017, a survey of 500 small-business owners by Chesapeake Beach Consulting for Small Business Majority, a D.C.-based small-business advocacy group, found that a majority of small businesses—56 percent—opposed the repeal of net neutrality. Fully 39 percent were strongly opposed to the rule being blocked. At the time, Small Business Majority’s report noted that smaller enterprises were “increasingly turning to the internet to sell their services and products online” and also to “manage many of the administrative tasks required to run their small business.” This trend of smaller business embracing the internet has greatly increased since 2017. The trend was thrown into sharp relief by the looming ban on social media site TikTok, which upset thousands of small-business owners because of its likely impact on small or one-person enterprises that rely on promoting themselves on the platform to drive revenue. And this is just one app—net neutrality changes could impact access to every app or website. Suspension of net neutrality rules again gives all the power back to ISPs, which can now begin to charge different rates for preferential services—in a way that‘s likely to impact small-business owners more than larger ones. Experts are concerned that if ISPs increase their fees in a way that impacts a company, larger enterprises can absorb the increased cost more easily. Secondly, partnerships between larger companies and ISPs may ensure that the digital services offered by deep-pocketed corporate interests get promoted more to ISP customers, making it harder for small, innovative startups to make headway against older, richer firms.