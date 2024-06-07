Humane Founders’ Toxic Positivity May Have Killed Its AI Pin Device

The much-pilloried device, meant to rival smartphones, got slammed by critics. The company is looking for a buyer as reports suggest it quashed internal criticism that could have doomed its product.

The idea of a small, chest-worn, screenless, AI “communicator” device sounded like a great idea, but in the wake of a disastrous launch, a new report suggests why the startup Humane produced such a terrible product with its Ai Pin. Its abject failure may have had less to do with engineering and more to do with a flawed management culture.

Though the idea was appealing–surely everyone would want such a Star Trek-like gizmo–almost as soon reports about Humane’s $700 Ai Pin device started to show up in the tech press last year, critics expressed everything from doubt to scorn. When Humane revealed a commercial for the Pin in late 2023 highlighting what it could (and, by implication, what it couldn’t) do, doubts deepened. In April of this year, when it finally launched, reviews confirmed early industry reactions: The device was truly awful, lacking many expected features and sporting a limited battery life.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The New York Times spoke to 23 “current and former” employees, advisers, and investors of Humane, all on condition of anonymity. The information these people provided is easily summarized: It condemns the company’s culture, to the point the paper said some interviewees “feared retaliation.” Humane’s founders, Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, were said to have “preferred positivity over criticism,” to a fault. They were so bent on hearing only positive feedback from their staff that they disregarded warnings about the Ai Pin’s “poor battery life and power consumption” during its design process–both problems reviewers mentioned prominently as soon as it was launched. The power problem was so bad the device heated up, and when they demonstrated the Pin before its launch, Humane’s “executives often chilled it on ice packs so it would last longer.”

The staff who spoke to the Times said one software engineer was fired when she questioned the readiness of the Pin design ahead of the April launch. In a meeting after her firing, the two founders reportedly explained the employee had broken company policy by “talking negatively about Humane.” Other engineers were said to have simply “left out of frustration.” Some staff tried to persuade the founders not to launch the Pin until it was ready, and others lamented the lack of a marketing lead at Humane–a role the Times says “remained vacant before the product’s release.”

This approach sounds a lot like the famous “go fever” problem experienced by NASA from the 1960s to 1980s, where pressure and enthusiasm to launch a product (in this case, rockets) caused management to override the warnings of experts and engineers, and press on regardless. “Go fever” was implicated in the fatal explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986, an inquiry subsequently found. The Times report shows that a form of “go fever” guided Humane’s two founders, and the shock of reality may have hit only a handful of days before the Pin’s launch. The Times says Bongiorno and Chaudhri then “gathered their employees and encouraged them to brace themselves,” because the upcoming “reviews might be disappointing.” Disappointing was a charitable understatement. High-profile tech reviewer Marques Brownlee called the Pin the “worst product I’ve ever reviewed.”

Humane has since been said to be courting buyers, with HP being one possible option, and it seems the founders’ positivity hasn’t been dented too much: Though only around 10,000 Pins may have been sold, with estimated revenue of $7 million, the Times notes, Humane’s price is said to be north of $1 billion.

Posting on the news, noted tech industry commentator John Gruber remarked that it’s “the kiss of death” for any effort, whether it’s creative or technical, to have “a culture where brutally honest internal criticism is not welcome, especially when it goes up the chain.” Gruber lays the blame for Humane’s failings squarely on management inflexibility. This is the lesson your company needs to learn from the Ai Pin’s disastrous launch: Be open to criticism, and embrace negative feedback. By improving through errors and accidents, you can eventually create a good product.