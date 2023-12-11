In Landmark Vote, Europe Approves A.I. Regulations–Paving the Way for U.S. Adoption

Writing laws that keep pace with the fast-growing world of A.I. seems fraught with challenges. One thing everyone agrees on: the goal is to protect people’s data — and small businesses.

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session about Artificial Intelligence Act during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 14, 2023.. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has agreed on landmark laws regulating artificial intelligence, a pathbreaking achievement accomplished after prolonged negotiations. At least 100 people worked for 37 hours straight to hammer out the language–reflecting the huge complexity of lawmaking for this sort of technological breakthrough. The negotiations, with roots tracing back to 2019, had been bogged down for months over the exact details of regulating general purpose A.I.

EU President Ursula von Leyden tweeted on X (formerly Twitter)–which rolled out an A.I. chatbot only last week–that the new A.I. Act is a “unique legal framework for the development of A.I. you can trust.” It’s also for the “safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses.”

Thierry Breton, a French business executive and European Commissioner for Internal Market, tweeted out that the laws are “much more than a rulebook” and they are also intended as “a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global A.I. race.” What the new laws mean for U.S. businesses operating in Europe are not immediately clear, because the final public text of the new regulations isn’t yet available. But the text of a new press release from the European Parliament summarized how these laws affect various aspects of A.I.. The list will be vital reading for leaders of companies involved in rolling out A.I. applications to European users, as well as for those that use third-party A.I. systems that include EU data.

Some A.I. systems will be banned under the act. These include: Biometric systems that use a person’s sensitive defining characteristics like sexual orientation, race and so on

“Untargeted” scraping of facial image data from online or CCTV sources

Emotion recognition in workplaces or educational establishments

Also, high risk A.I. systems that could pose a significant threat to health, fundamental rights, elections and more, will have to carry out a mandatory fundamental rights impact assessment. Furthermore, guardrails for developing general purpose A.I. are also built into the regulations. These require a degree of transparency from the developers of such systems and, among other rules, demand compliance with European copyright law. These last rules are particularly interesting given the recent and controversial implosion of OpenAI, the company behind the breakthrough A.I. application ChatGPT. Sam Altman, the body’s polarizing CEO was fired by the board over a perceived “lack of trust.” Altman was said to be pressing for a seeming move-fast-and-break-things approach to developing even cleverer A.I. systems, with a goal of making money. The board preferred a much more cautious plan, setting up the headline-grabbing clash between the board, OpenAI’s CEO and much of its workforce.

In terms of regulating A.I., Altman, now back as CEO of Open AI, had some interesting things to say at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in May. He repeatedly agreed that there was a need to regulate A.I., with government intervention “critical to migitate the risks of increasingly powerful models.”

Whether the U.S. government can, or will, follow the EU’s lead with any speed is an open question. Speaking at the same hearing as Altman in May, Senator Dick Durbin said he wasn’t sure the government could “respond quickly and with enough expertise” to deal with the challenge of regulating A.I. But it’s worth remembering that user protection laws like Europe’s long-standing General Data Protection Regulation have spurred debate overseas, and California’s CCPA and similar regulations in Virginia and Colorado have followed in its footsteps. The new European A.I. law also has an interesting aspect that affects small and medium businesses, and it’s especially relevant now that tech giants like Google and Facebook are turning more of their multibillion-dollar heft to A.I. development. In its statement on the new law, EU parliament members stressed that they intend to “ensure that business, especially SMEs, can develop A.I. solutions without undue pressure from industry giants “controlling the value chain.” That means the new A.I. regulations promote several tricks, including “so-called regulatory sandboxes and real-world testing.” It remains to be seen how this will play out, but the fact that the EU is aware that a paradigm shift technological development like A.I. could be swamped by large-scale businesses is an astute nod to workings of the startup world.