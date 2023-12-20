Inside the Innovator’s Dilemma That Led to Coupang’s $500 Million Lifeline for Luxury Fashion Startup Farfetch

Sliding sales and growth-at-all-costs left the novel online fashion company with little choice but to sell itself to the Amazon of South Korea.

Farfetch, the direct-to-consumer former startup that says it exists for the “love of fashion” was puchased by Korean e-commerce company Coupang for a reported $500 million. Farfetch, which sought to become “the global platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers,” had reportedly been struggling in recent months.

Market watchers called the deal a great marriage: Coupang gains access to Farfetch’s luxury fashion market and technology, and it gives the smaller firm a $500 million cash injection to reinvent itself. Like many startup successes, Farfetch started small and achieved rapid growth in a short time.

Portuguese entrepreneur José Neves started the company in 2008, with a launch team of just five people. Fashion is often said to be an industry ripe for revolution, and Farfetch had a novel goal. Its plan was to use technology to link up small offline luxury fashion providers with a global audience. The business model will sound familiar to anyone who understands Apple and Google’s app stores: Farfetch facilitated the sale of items from third–party companies to its customers, taking sales commissions of 30 percent or more. Within seven years, Farfetch had grown enough to acquire London retailer Browns, one of its retail suppliers. In 2017 it bought Style.com, Conde Nast’s fashion e-commerce retail unit. Farfetch went public in 2018, raising nearly $900 million from its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

More acquisitions followed, including a 2022 expansion into beauty product sales with L.A.-based retailer Violet Grey and in 2019, before the pandemic, New Guards Group, an Italian holding company with several brand licenses. This acquisition unsettled investors, and Neves reportedly had to defend the move, which seemed to run contrary to the company’s core business model. More recently Farfetch reported falling sales and a growing crisis caused by rapidly rising overhead costs and fiercer competition. Though an A.I. initiative helped supercharge Farfetch and achieve a sales turnaround in early 2023, it was said to be close to filing for bankruptcy protection by October.

Enter Coupang, considered the Amazon of South Korea. In a statement, the Seoul-headquartered company said it appreciated Farfetch’s innovation: The company has been a “transformative force in demonstrating that online luxury is the future of luxury retail,” it said. Farfetch will gain new access to the Korean market, which has the “world’s highest per-capita spending on personal luxury goods.” There are plenty of lessons here for innovative startups: Farfetch achieved its early successes by exploiting a clever market niche and a business model that was demonstrating success in the tech industry. But then it took risks that proved too pricey and too fast.