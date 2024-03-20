Intel Wins $8.5 Billion to Boost U.S. Chipmaking. Will It Be Enough?

Intel, one of the few semiconductor makers with broad name recognition, gets a big award from the CHIPS and Science Act pool of funds. It’s investing to secure its future.

Intel is one of the world’s most famous names in computer chips, and its little slivers of clever silicon powered much of the PC revolution, right through the 1990s and up to day. Unlike many chip-making rivals it’s also a U.S. company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California: that makes it a valuable U.S. asset, and now Intel is reportedly set to gain $8.5 billion in grants from the CHIPS and Science Act, and as much as an extra $11 billion of support in the form of loans.

Efforts to reinvigorate the U.S. semiconductor industry through the CHIPS act have hit the news many times since the law was passed in 2022, including ways small businesses can tap some of the $53 billion in government money available. he law has arguably already had an impact on U.S. chip manufacturing. Recently a $5 billion grant under the act was announced, funding a new National Semiconductor Technology Center research facility to boost next-generation chip design and production.

What sets this grant apart from other CHIPS funding, Bloomberg reports, is that this is the first grant made to a company planning to make more advanced chip designs, as opposed to boosting U.S. production of current generation tech. The new CHIPS money is aimed at expanding Intel’s U.S.-based chip making facilities, Bloomberg says, including existing plants in Arizona and Ohio, and will also boost equipment research and development and other projects in Oregon and New Mexico. The grant will be announced by President Joe Biden today as he visits an Intel chip plant in Arizona. Bloomberg also quotes Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo explaining that around 30,000 construction and manufacturing jobs will be created by the new Intel projects. But one possible complication with plans to bolster U.S. chip production is that chip makers are finding it difficult to recruit the type of skilled workers needed to staff semiconductor factories. Another issue with semiconductor manufacturing is that it’s already a highly automated process, and given the fast pace of robotic development that trend is only going to continue into the future, impacting exactly how many people will be directly employed by CHIPS grant winners. Both factors could impact Intel’s multibillion-dollar investment.

Chinese Chips, AI, and CHIPS At the core of the CHIPS act’s emphasis on U.S. innovation is an effort to reduce U.S. dependence on China for advanced semiconductor design. More than merely a protective move to boost U.S. businesses amid fraught China-U.S. relations, the CHIPS act comes at a time when a wholly new tech revolution is underway–AI–and it’s well known that China is leading the charge with hardware and software. Concerned about China’s possible uses of the tech, efforts to limit U.S. exports and investments in Chinese tech recently included a “know your customer” regulation targeting U.S. cloud computer operators like Amazon and Microsoft, with a goal of stopping Chinese entities from training AI models using U.S. infrastructure.

New products like Nvidia’s brand-new, powerful AI processing chips also demonstrate the complexity of the political game being played. Nvidia’s been profiting hugely off the AI revolution, recently achieving incredible revenue growth, but its main manufacturing partner is the famous cutting-edge Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.