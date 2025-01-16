Jeff Bezos’s Big New Glenn Rocket Reaches Orbit in Historic First Launch

Florida’s sky briefly lit up during the night as one of a handful of big new American-made rockets took flight. It was the first time a new space company achieved orbit on the first launch attempt.

Just after 2 a.m. eastern time, the seven engines of Blue Origin’s 320-foot-tall New Glenn rocket lit up and began to power the giant, brand-new vehicle into the sky from its Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch pad for the very first time—after several days of delays. Optimistically named “So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance,” the rocket is the first one made by Jeff Bezos’s rocket company that’s capable of carrying payloads to orbit, after earlier successes with its much smaller New Shepard “space tourists” rocket.

The flight went without a glitch for many minutes, and achieved what a Blue Origin blog post said was its “primary objective”—successfully reaching orbit. Industry news site Spaceflight Now points out that this made Blue Origin the first company “to successfully reach orbit on their first launch with a new orbital-class rocket in the new era of commercial spaceflight that dawned in the past two decades.” The partially reusable rocket’s flight wasn’t a total success, however. In its blog post, Blue Origin acknowledged that the company “lost the booster during the descent.” This much was obvious to all watching the launch webcast, when, just as the first stage of the rocket was trying to perform an entry burn—where it ignites several of its engines to slow itself down as it prepares to enter the atmosphere—all the data coming from the vehicle about its speed and altitude suddenly stopped. Company CEO Dave Limp noted in the post that the company knew landing the booster on a landing ship out in the Atlantic Ocean (in an echo of how SpaceX lands its Falcon 9 vehicles) “was an ambitious goal” and noted that the company will still “learn a lot from today and try again at our next launch this spring.” Also notable is the fact that the payload the giant rocket ferried into space wasn’t the prestigious NASA Mars-exploring EscaPADE satellite system as was originally planned.

NASA pulled these spacecraft from the mission back in September as the first launch of the rocket got delayed more and more. Instead, New Glenn lifted its own Blue Ring data collecting system into the void. Blue Ring, Space.com explains, is being developed as part of the Defense Innovation Unit’s orbital logistics program—an effort to “develop and field emerging technologies for national security.” Nevertheless, the primary success of the rocket stands out as a remarkable achievement. Rockets are phenomenally complicated machines, supporting the use of “rocket science” as a term for anything seen as extra difficult. Reaching orbit on the first attempt is an impressive feat. SpaceX’s giant Starship vehicle tumbled out of control on its first launch back in 2023, for example, and it took several attempts to get it to fly into space—as was the case for SpaceX’s very first rocket, Falcon 1, back in 2006. New Glenn’s success also contrasts Blue Origin’s design and engineering methodology with SpaceX’s startup-like “move fast, break things” testing regime. Instead, Blue Origin’s slow, methodical development process is more akin to legacy aerospace industry norms, and chimes with the company’s motto of “gradatim ferociter,” or “step by step, ferociously.” This prompted skeptics to call the company slow-moving, especially since this is the first orbital flight the company’s achieved in its 24-year history, even as rival SpaceX has completed many hundreds of this type of mission. That reputation will surely change in the light of New Glenn’s success, and news sites like the BBC are already suggesting it “challenges Elon Musk’s space dominance.”