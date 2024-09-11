Lawmakers Want AI News Data Grabs Investigated

A group of senators seek a probe into possible anticompetitive practices associated with training and keeping AI systems up to date by using reams and reams of data, some of which is scraped from the original creators’ websites.

AI tech leaves many individual users and workplaces impressed with its expanding capabilities as big tech names like Microsoft try to jam it into every corner of our digital lives. But like any paradigm-changing innovation, AI remains controversial. Now a group of Democratic senators are pushing for an investigation into the way that AI companies may be stealing traffic and data from websites that publish material like news or even recipes, news site TechCrunch reports.

The senatorial group counts Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., among its members, and is led by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chairwoman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights. The group wrote to the FTC and Justice Department yesterday to raise the issue.

Their beef with AI tech is really clear. “Recently, multiple dominant online platforms have introduced new generative AI features that answer user queries by summarizing, or, in some cases, merely regurgitating, online content from other sources or platforms,” the letter notes. This is a dramatic contrast with “traditional search result or news feed links,” the senators said, citing the now-traditional situation that leads searchers to the publisher’s website after they click on search results. Arriving on these third-party sites drives traffic to them, of course, and powers revenue-generating schemes like online ad placements.

But with new AI tech, AI-generated summaries keep “the users on the original search platform, where that platform alone can profit from the user’s attention through advertising and data collection.” Worse still, the letter says, some generative AI efforts “misappropriate third-party content and pass it off as novel content generated by the platform’s AI.” The letter demands the FTC and Justice Department look into the situation and discover if it’s an “unfair method of competition in violation of the antitrust laws.”

These lawmakers have seen right to the core of many controversies swirling around AI. Numerous lawsuits have been launched tackling conflicts caused by exactly this sort of issue. Last year The New York Times filed a widely publicized case alleging OpenAI stole its news archive, while in May this year a group of major newspapers alleged reporters’ work was illegally used to train Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In August a group of authors said Anthropic had stolen their work. And back in June a group of music giants sued two small AI companies, alleging their music archive had been used without proper licensing, and that AI models could regurgitate music tracks that were very much like the original human-made music–aligning with the Senate group’s allegations. AI companies trying to defend their technology sometimes fail to help their cases. Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of Google’s DeepMind AI unit and now CEO of AI at Microsoft, has offered a particularly challenging opinion, suggesting back in July that pretty much anything published on the “open web” is fair game for AI training. As different AI companies advance plans for AI-powered search, the impact this tech could have on third-party ad companies and original content publishers is stirring numerous legislators’ concerns.