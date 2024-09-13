Do You Love Sabrina Carpenter’s VMA Outfit? Shopsense AI Helps You Shop That Look

AI tech is pretty neat, but sometimes its usefulness seems elusive, and chatbots can seem like mere toys. That’s not so for a new AI system from Shopsense that taps into timely shopping cultural trends.

A smart partnership between Shopsense AI, a California-based “AI-driven retail media platform” startup, and media giant Paramount showcased how some AI tech can deliver to the average consumer. Its latest initiative, connects viewers of Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, and stores that sell lookalike clothes whose original, pricey versions were sported by music stars on the red carpet.

Who hasn’t watched a movie, TV show or event like the VMAs and goggled at the stunning clothes that a favorite celebrity is wearing…and then pondered if you’d look good in that same getup? Often that’s where the fantasy ends, because either you don’t know where, say, that stunning dress Katy Perry was wearing came from, or you do know where it’s from, and it’s a high-end designer brand that comes with a price tag that would even make King Midas blush.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

It’s exactly this fantasy that Shopsense and Paramount’s partnership tapped into on Wednesday, news site TechCrunch reports. Shoppers could snap a photo of their favorite look from the show, and upload it to a special VMA-branded website where image-recognition analyzes the pic and then reels off a list of stores that sell clothing like the outfits in their photos. The system links to over a thousand retailers, TechCrunch explains, and can recognize over a billion fashion items. To test it out, TechCrunch searched for outfits that matched singer Chappell Roan’s goth-like, medieval-inspired outfit, and got links to a similar $500 dress and a more reasonably priced $56 alternative. The tech, while impressive, did make some imperfect matches–Shopsense president and co-founder Bryan Quinn told the site that the AI system is being continually improved, but sometimes the quality of an image snapped from a TV lets the matching system down in terms of accuracy.

The idea of shoppable advertising isn’t new, of course, but in this case it’s a neat demonstration of an AI technology with an immediate use case, compared to aimlessly chattering away with a service like ChatGPT and asking it how many “Rs” are in the word “strawberry.” Most interestingly, Shopsense is also skirting some of the issues that AI critics, and recently lawmakers, say surround the push toward AI-generated search. The biggest of these hazards is that AI-generated results keep internet users on the AI’s system and thus deny the third-party “source” website where the content originally came from all the traffic and revenue generated by a visit from a customer. Shopsense’s system doesn’t have a checkout feature, and instead links to each product on the particular retailer’s website, meaning brands retain traffic and can glean extra revenue either by showing ads, or upselling shoppers additional items.

AI seems to be taking a constantly expanding role in the shopping experience. Back in 2017 a report showed that shoppers were increasingly being inspired by things they see on platforms like Instagram, and experts noted that AI shopping “assistants” would have a role in helping prospective buyers actually find the right product on a retail site. That prediction seems like it’s coming true, with Shopsense’s VMA system as a smart example. Meanwhile, in February Shopify, an e-commerce provider that lets clients build online stores, introduced a new AI feature in its search system that analyzes text and photos related to a particular merchant’s products. When a customer searches for, say, a “dress for Valentine’s Day,” it recommends items that match the query better than relying on keyword tags–which can be inaccurate, since they rely on shops correctly tagging items with a wide range of applicable keyphrases.