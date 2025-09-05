Many HR Workers Plan to Quit Their Jobs, a New Report Warns

The report quotes Rana Robillard, chief people officer at California-based cloud technology company Tekion, who explains that while “HR teams carry the emotional and operational weight of the business,” too often they “receive little recognition or support” from management. This is an issue for the key reason that “people are the most valuable asset of any company, and the HR team is what keeps that engine running.” Losing key HR staff doesn’t just impact that team, but “slows the entire business.”

That concerning statistic comes from a new State of People Strategy Report from San Francisco-based digital HR platform Lattice that surveyed HR professionals around the world. Interestingly, while 48 percent of the U.S.-based professionals Lattice surveyed said they were considering leaving the field, 41 percent of global HR workers felt the same — which could hint at a global upheaval underway at the core of the entire industry, though the U.S. is showing the strain a little more acutely.

HR staff assist current employees with key tasks related to the way your business works, such as onboarding or dealing with personnel issues or professional conflicts, and they also serve company leadership when you’re looking to hire new talent or manage failing workers out of your firm. So it should worry executives across the U.S. that nearly half of all HR professionals say they’ve pondered quitting their entire field of work sometime in the next 12 months.

HR workers said their interest in quitting is based on several factors, industry news site HRDive noted. They include the emotional burden of having to manage workers’ issues, a sense of being undervalued, and negative impacts on their work-life balance. Lattice’s report also highlighted that companies are slashing DEI efforts and budgets, and applying an increasingly close focus on managing the performance of their staff, as illustrated by numerous news reports about RTO policies and strict management styles. A sense of polarization is showing up as well, as 32 percent of HR leaders surveyed by Lattice said they feel “stuck” managing the opposing “viewpoints of employees and leaders who don’t see eye-to-eye” on DEI issues.

On Reddit, many different HR workers dig into the reasons that their industry is suffering at the moment, with one poignant thread discussing “Why did you leave HR?” The original comment received a flood of answers, with a host of explanations why people left the field. One reply in particular seemed to sum up many other people’s feelings. “HR definitely has its rewarding moments,” the commenter noted, “but generally it is a thankless job that (especially in today’s anti-corporate tiktok era) paints you as the enemy. And you are seen as only trying to protect the company, not the employees. We are often given direction from executives who don’t care about their people, but only the bottom line, and have to work very hard to maintain integrity and do the right thing for all parties involved, both the business and the people.” This sentiment clearly resonates with many of the feelings expressed by HR workers in Lattice’s survey.

The arrival of AI, particularly new, more capable agent tools, is also impacting HR teams—because this innovative tech can automate many rote office functions. For example, a recent report shared with Inc. by California-based e-learning and HR platform TalentLMS and Utah-based BambooHR noted that Gen-Z staff are so comfortable with AI tech that 44 percent used AI tools during the onboarding process when they joined a new company rather than turning to their managers, the HR team, or even their peers.