Many LGBTQ+ Job Seekers See an Unsupportive Job Climate

A new survey says nearly a third of LGBTQ+ job applicants pull back from working at companies that don’t seem welcoming. Companies with inclusive messaging and supportive policies in place will do better in their LGBTQ+ recruiting efforts.

For Pride month, the jobs site Indeed looked at how LGBTQ+ workers and job seekers “face unique barriers” when looking for new employment. The company’s new survey highlights exactly how tricky finding work can be for LGBTQ+ applicants, and offers some pointers for successful recruiting practices. Doing so opens up a talent pool that represents about 15 million people, roughly 5 percent of the population. Other data show that LGBTQ+ workers can actually benefit a company’s bottom line.

The biggest takeaway from Indeed’s survey is that the LGBTQ+ community is “increasingly selective” about choosing where they work, and they are “prioritizing companies that demonstrate clear and unwavering support for their rights.” In fact 3 in 10 LGBQ+ staff have chosen to not apply for a job because of a “perceived or actual lack of support for the LGBTQ+ community.” That figure rises to 50 percent among transgender applicants. And if a particular company has no LGBTQ+ representation, 1 in 4 LGBTQ+ workers said they wouldn’t consider applying for a role there.

One important consideration is a job’s location. The wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation since 2016 makes some states and cities less attractive to applicants unwilling to accept discrimination. About 1 in 3 employees said they’d prefer not to work for companies in states that lack “robust” rights protections. Indeed’s survey also found that while some 55 percent of the LGBTQ+ workers surveyed think their companies do a good job of demonstrating support for their community, 1 in 3 said companies need to try harder. On the flipside of the employee-employer equation, exactly what positive actions do employers need to make? The answers aren’t rocket science. 42 percent of LGBTQ+ workers say they value when a company makes a public statement of support–a habit that some big brands like Apple, which has a gay CEO and a long history of engaging with its workers, are already quite good at–and 35 percent said they’d appreciate a display of pride symbols, visible inclusion not just limited to pride month. It’s not merely a question of paying lip service to pro-LGBTQ+ matters, either: the survey said policies that create gender-inclusive facilities and reinforce management’s open support of LGBTQ+ staff are also key.

Given the challenging legal environment around LGBTQ+ rights, it’s good to see that Indeed’s survey also shows some employers making strides to greater inclusion. In a similar survey in last year, only 23 percent of respondents said their employer offered specific LGBTQ+ benefits, and 73 percent said their company specifically lacked resources for trans workers.

Indeed notes that much has changed in a year, with “many employers having added transgender-specific benefits,” including inclusive health insurance with mental health support, gender-affirming care, inclusive parental leave policies that cover same-sex couples and family planning and fertility benefits. Indeed also highlights that “employee resource groups,” or ERGs, are an important way for companies to engage with and show support for their LGBTQ+ workers. These are typically staff-created and staff-led voluntary groups that help create a supportive environment inside the workplace. Despite some backlash against what some call controversial DEI policies, Indeed’s data shows that over half of the companies in the survey offer a specific LGBTQ+ ERG, and when they do, a vast majority of the LGBTQ+ community participates in them.