Mark Cuban Airs AI Election Worries on Social Media

The sometimes brash entrepreneur takes to the social platform X, saying AI algorithms have taken over and policy and personalities are taking a back seat.

The fate of the world was bothering entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban on Monday last night, prompting him to take his concerns online. “Here is my unpopular on @X opinion on this political cycle,” his X post began. “This seems to be a race where everyone’s frame of reference is influenced more by the narratives delivered by the algorithms we consume than the actual events themselves,” he said. Then he explained exactly what he’s worried about: “This is the first AI driven election season where policy and personalities mean nothing and algorithms drive everything.”

AI technology has incredible potential to help businesses improve, but the rapid evolution of the technology and its speedy embrace by social media platforms and search giants like Google had had enough hiccups to make it easy to concede that Cuban has a point.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Summing up Cuban’s concerns is pretty easy. He’s worried algorithms will shape what the voting public reads about when they look at X, Instagram, Facebook, Google or other sources of information. Some of the algorithms he’s referring to are the core referral systems that keep social media platforms like X and Instagram ticking over. They choose what to show to a particular user based on what they can divine about that user’s habits and preferences, with the principal goal of earning more money by exposing that user to ads. But social media platforms have influenced political news for years. Cuban’s more worried the rapid arrival of AI algorithms has changed things, including the ways in which information is shared with the world, and the fundamental reliability and factual accuracy of that information.

In an era of AI deepfakes, it’s sometimes hard to tell whether information shared online is real or not. Some people are now asking AI chatbots for news among their queries. And if you’re asking an AI chatbot for the lowdown on events, you can never 100 percent trust what it says, not least because AI algorithms can’t tell the difference between fact and fiction that bad actors and fantasists post online. Even internet stalwart Google has been experimenting with “AI Search” results, which displace “traditional” search information in favor of data spat from an AI chatbot.

The upshot is that no one will have an idea how “any event or reality” will impact voters’ opinions, Cuban said. The power to directly steer public opinion has slipped out of leaders’ hands, and now the most influential people in politics are “whoever controls the algorithms” of each media platform. The second most influential group, Cuban thinks, are the people in each campaign who can figure out how to manipulate the algorithms to benefit their goals. Cuban’s worries vibe with concerns stated by many other experts. At the Davos World Economic Forum meeting in January, the forum’s Global Risks Report warned that AI makes it easy to manipulate voters, makes cybercrime easier, and AI-powered misinformation could be the world’s biggest short-term threat. In March, the Center for Countering Digital Hate revealed it found it was easy to make fake images using ChatGPT Plus, Microsoft’s Image Creator, Midjourney, and Stability AI’s DreamStudio. The advocacy group warned this sort of content could impact voters’ choices. In June, after the first presidential debate, misinformation about the event was found swirling across ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot. Unesco has cautioned that AI could boost holocaust deniers, and even OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said he was worried about the impact AI could have on elections.

But what’s to be done? Cuban didn’t offer any solutions in later posts on X, and few experts have come up with concrete solutions–the best protection against AI interference in elections could be to quickly regulate the tech, as OpenAI’s CEO has repeatedly suggested.