Mark Cuban Claps Back at DEI Critics Again, Says It Helps Drive His Profits

Mark Cuban is a busy guy: the entrepreneur still takes time out of his days to answer cold email pitches, and is also hard at work challenging the billion-dollar U.S. drug industry in an effort to reduce prices for consumers. Yesterday he again stepped into the heated debate over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in 21st-century workplaces with a series of tweets on X. Cuban reiterated that he’s a fierce DEI proponent, and simply isn’t going to take any notice of anyone who calls him out for employing the principle to run his business. His very, very successful business. Successful, Cuban took pains to note, thanks to DEI, not despite it.

The website Business Insider explained that Cuban was responding to DEI criticisms leveled by conservative activist Christopher Rufo and Jordan Peterson, a controversial psychologist and author whose own website states his opinion that “when you have something to say, silence is a lie.” Cuban’s simply stated position was that he owns or has invested in “hundreds of companies” and he knows that DEI has positive benefits because he sees “its impact on bottom lines. That’s been reiterated by many CEOs.”

Cuban also emphasized his position by noting “I’m an entrepreneur and capitalist. I look for results. That’s what I base my decisions on.” And then he said he’d happily disagree with anyone on the matter, but still “follow the results I see in my portfolio,” which is to say he’ll continue to follow the principles of DEI in running his many businesses. Speaking to Business Insider, Cuban even emphasized that people who call DEI a bad thing are effectively calling “the CEOs of every Fortune 500 company stupid,” and added, “How many [of them] don’t have DEI programs?” Cuban tussled with Elon Musk on the same issue back in January, when Musk–ever the contrarian–posted on X his thought that “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it.” Cuban’s answer back then was a lesson in carefully thought-out logic. “Good businesses look where others don’t, to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed. You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientation, etc. that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration.”

Cuban’s DEI stance aligns with what we know of the man as an entrepreneur. He has shown that he understands and appreciates his staff, explaining once that one of the things he valued most in his employees was their ability to reduce their bosses’ stress levels. In particular, “the people who tend to think that they are invaluable are typically the ones who create the most stress by creating firestorms and creating drama and making things more difficult for me.” Creating a work environment that fosters calm acceptance of co-workers and management, no matter their background, would seem aligned with Cuban’s principles here, and marry up with DEI policies too.