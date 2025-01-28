Mark Zuckerberg Plans to Replace Some Coders With AI, Which Might Prove Tricky

Midlevel staff are often the first targets of corporate downsizing efforts, but Meta’s plan to replace an entire tier of people with AI is a new wrinkle on an old story.

Speaking to Joe Rogan on his often provocative podcast recently, Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said he planned to replace midlevel engineers at his company with AI systems. Zuckerberg, who’s pivoted his social media and ad-based company into an alternative reality-centric enterprise, thinks AI can just take over some key coding tasks currently done by human hands.

Is this another facet of the “AI will steal your job” debate? The answer might be complicated, and strikes at the heart of traditional skill development patterns in the workforce. Zuckerberg said that he feels that in the future “people are just going to be so much more creative and are going to be freed up to do kinda crazy things,” Forbes reports. The magazine notes Zuckerberg believes this because “AI can take over coding tasks, allowing human engineers to focus on higher-level problem-solving” and more creative solutions. But it also says that a shift inside Meta toward using AI to write some of the code that keeps the company going might “reduce the demand for midlevel coding roles, pushing software engineers towards more strategic responsibilities.” Other companies that use certain software tools, Forbes says, often pay third-party coding experts to help customize these tools to best assist their businesses. That’s sometimes a costly proposition, though hiring your own coding team can be an equally costly alternative. AI, which is already capable of writing certain types of code and helping developers troubleshoot their own coding problems, will certainly be capable of replacing people in these more basic coding tasks quite soon, Forbes explains.

OpenAI, the market leading AI company, underlined this trend just the other day when it announced a major upgrade to its Canvas code-writing tool, adding the ability to render website-making HTML code and user interface-building React code directly inside the tool, allowing developers to immediately see the effect of code changes they’ve made. Separately, showing that this sort of innovation is also coming from smaller AI firms, professional development tool-maker JetBrains just revealed its AI-powered coding agent Junie, industry news site HotHardware reports. Junie is claimed to help supercharge a coder’s productivity, by writing some code automatically and streamlining otherwise tedious tasks like testing changes to a particular piece of code. One big question is exactly how the Meta CEO will restructure his coding-centric company around people whose job is no longer simply coding—the humdrum parts of that job now taken on by AI tools. Zuckerberg has shown he’s relentless when it comes to firing staff, announcing just a few weeks ago that the company would shed 5 percent of its global workforce, with a Zuckerberg memo confirming the plan to “move out low-performers faster” at the start of what he thinks will be an “intense year,” the Guardian newspaper said. That move came mere days after the Meta leader said he’d be getting rid of thousands of third-party fact checkers, with a Trump administration-pleasing shift toward community reviewing of info posted on Facebook. Will an “intense” 2025 see Meta delete thousands of coders’ jobs too?