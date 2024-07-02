Meta Changes Policy After Labeling Real Content AI-Generated

As new technology ushers in a confusing era, even experts can get things wrong. Meta and Google are taking steps to tell us when the content we’re seeing isn’t real.

Determining what’s real and what’s not on the internet was hard enough before the rise of AI, which can create images that look like photographs without the help of an actual camera. Early efforts to help people understand what they’re seeing have been halting, and now, after a bit of furious backlash, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has had to change how it labels AI-generated content.

Remember when Photoshopped image scandals were big news? When we fussed over which photos of a Hollywood star had been retouched with digital tools? Those worries are part of a simpler time online. In the emerging AI-dominated era, the crucial issue affecting digital images is whether one is, entirely or in part, ever real in the first place. It’s exactly this issue that has tripped up Meta, after it mistakenly labeled real photographs as “made with AI.”

Without ever quite saying sorry, Meta admitted in a blog post that it had made errors with its push to label AI-generated imagery shared via its social media outlets. Guided by its corporate oversight board and public opinion surveys, Meta says it’s “making changes to the way we handle manipulated media.” Instead of labeling photos and videos it thinks are AI-manipulated with a Made With AI label, it’s going to flag such content in the future with an AI info tag, to indicate that AI was involved somewhere in the process of generating the content. That’s where things get a bit murky. Meta is responding this way because of what tech site Engaget calls “widespread complaints” from photographers who discovered that their genuine digital photos were being flagged as AI-generated by Meta’s systems.

The reason, though Meta’s blog post never directly addresses the product in question, is that tools in Adobe’s Photoshop that incorporated AI technology were used to retouch the images. In fact, if Photoshop’s generative fill system (which uses AI to look at, say, a flaw in a photo and guess what should actually be shown in place of the flaw) was used for even a tiny speck of retouching in an image, then the photo earned the Made With AI tag–upsetting photographers concerned about their professional reputations as straight shooters.

The curious thing is that while Meta reminds us in its blog post that it wants “people to know when they see posts that have been made with AI,” the new AI info flag won’t actually explain what AI was used to adjust the image. Instead, it will just make a boilerplate explainer about generative AI tech appear. So, again, there’s a risk that genuine photos and videos that have been retouched in only the smallest ways will still get tagged, leaving the public just as confused as to whether the image was real or AI-generated. Deepfakes and election deceptions

AI-generated or manipulated content is becoming an increasingly fraught topic. A deepfake AI-generated robocall purporting to be from President Biden reached voters in New Hampshire earlier this year, and AI-generated imagery circulated widely during recent elections in India–some of which was even approved by candidates. To fight off AI-faked imagery, other sites like TikTok and YouTube have started to label AI-generated content. Sensitive to the fact it’s a presidential election year, Google has said it will require all of its advertising partners to disclose if any election ads have used digitally altered content. The directive will apply to, as Fox Business puts it, “depictions of real or realistic-looking people or events.” The goal is for viewers of ads on social media streams or even on TV to be made aware that what they’re seeing is not real–for some types of content, Google is even saying it’s mandating a “prominent disclosure.”