Meta Dives Into 3D Graphics With its New AI Chatbot Tool

As AI offers an assist for almost everything you can do on a computer, the new Meta offering may help your company create 3D imagery for ad content, or help visualize new product concepts.

We’re getting used to AI chatbot tools that can create amazing imagery, video, music, and straightforward text–all things that can help your company create content for marketing, or even to go into actual products you sell. But Meta’s new tool kicks AI-generated imagery into the third dimension: Meta 3D Gen can take typical chatbot prompts and, in under a minute, dream up a highly detailed 3D graphical model complete with colors and patterns. Beforehand, creating this sort of detailed 3D model required the work of a talented 3D graphics professional, and that sort of expertise may not come cheap.

The system combines a text-to-3D model and text-to-textures system, so not only can it AI-dream-up a 3D model of whatever you ask it to, but the final 3D model even has a detailed surface. Think of the kind of weird, useful or beautiful imagery that other 3D tools like the famous Dall-e AI system can create, and put them in 3D, and you’ll get the picture.

In a post on Threads, the new Twitter-like social media platform it also owns, Meta explains that the new tool is capable of making 3D graphic assets with “high-resolution textures & material maps end-to-end with results that are superior in quality to previous state-of-the-art solutions” and it can do it all at “3-10x the speed of previous work.” The imagery in the Threads post gives some cute animated examples of the kind of 3D graphical output the tool can achieve, like a racoon holding a pizza slice, a sweet pastry with a very convincing icing on top, a butterfly with long antennas and so on. The models are, Meta says, “higher-quality 3D generation” than rival systems, capable of being tweaked by users, and are great for “immersive content creation.” It’s easy to see that a tool like this would be useful for companies that need 3D graphics to go into games they’re building, or perhaps for products that rely on detailed 3D graphics for VR experiences. Architects and other creatives whose work relies on 3D imagery are also likely to be interested in a tool like this. Since it can dream up a complex 3D image file in just a minute, prompted by chatbot-like text input, it’s easy to see that if an architect was spitballing ideas for a new project, then being able to quickly have an AI-generated 3D model to play with (versus hours of careful 3D rendering work that would previously go into producing a 3D image like that) would speed the whole process up.

This last bit shines a light on why you’d be interested in this tool even if your company doesn’t typically need 3D graphics, or your design team lacks an expert who can build them by hand: product design meetings may be able to much smoother if someone suggests a design tweak, and you can ask the AI to build the 3D model and quickly show you what it would look like. Even promotional content shared on social media may catch more people’s attention if, instead of a flat photo-like image, you used an AI-generated 3D model in a brief animation.