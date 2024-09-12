Microsoft Lays Off 650 From its Gaming Division

Microsoft, despite being one of the biggest names in technology, isn’t immune to the current pressures on the market, and has been part of the flurry of layoffs that have hit the tech industry this year and last. Now the company’s video gaming division, Microsoft Gaming, is laying off an additional 3 percent of its global workforce, affecting some 650 staff. These are simply the latest in a round of layoffs that followed last year’s acquisition of gaming industry giant Activision Blizzard.

Gaming division CEO Phil Spencer notified staff by email today, Variety reported. Spencer remarked that the layoffs will mainly be among corporate roles and supporting functions.

The tech giant acquired Activision Blizzard in 2023, which publishes some of the world’s best-known game titles, like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, and which traces its roots back to a developer of Atari video games in 1979. Microsoft sought, after the acquisition, to “minimize disruption while welcoming new teams and enabling them to do their best work,” Spencer said. The latest layoffs are about “aligning our post-acquisition team structure and managing our business” with a goal of achieving “long-term success.” This chimes with fairly typical post-merger results in many different industries. When a bigger company consumes a smaller one, the due diligence process unearths ways to cut costs, and a tried-and-true move is eliminating duplicate management and support roles. It’s worth noting that industry analysis and statistics website Statista says Microsoft Gaming’s revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2024 reached $15.47 billion, which is an impressive figure–but it’s a dramatic slip from the previous fiscal period’s $21.5 billion.

But the corporate cold shoulder shines right through Spencer’s words. At least he noted that it was “difficult news to hear” and that Microsoft was “deeply grateful for the contributions of our colleagues who are learning they are impacted.” To address the impact of the layoffs, at least in the U.S., Spencer also said that the company is supporting affected staff with “exit packages that include severance, extended healthcare, and outplacement services to help with their transition.” But Spencer’s email wrapped up all of this bean counting and salary bill-slicing in some very bland corporate jargon, and with only a little reference to the emotional upheaval of the layoffs. His email title was even impressively bland: “Subject: Changes to Microsoft Gaming.” Spencer also hinted earlier layoffs had seen the team “come together and show one another care and kindness as we work to continue delivering for our players,” which shows that he knows company morale is taking a hit.

The style of his email echoes the merest hint of empathy that Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella demonstrated when announcing 10,000 different layoffs early in 2023. In this corporate communication, Nadella said that despite the hard news the company was trying to be “thoughtful and transparent.” This latest round of layoffs reflects similar industry moves at other companies, Variety noted, with the entire gaming sector experiencing waves of turmoil. Other big names like Sony Interactive, Riot Games, and EA have also been through their own staff-cutting crunches.