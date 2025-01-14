Most AI systems have lots of protections built in to prevent them from being hacked, but Microsoft just encountered a new kind of technical concern where bad actors tried to disable their system.

Whenever a sweeping new technological paradigm arrives, it’s next phase is often a game of whack-a-mole between bad actors who want to exploit the tech for illegal or malevolent purposes and the companies that developed it and want to keep their systems secure and unsullied. That’s proving true for the current world-changing technological innovation—AI—as evidenced by the latest news from Microsoft.

The company recently filed a lawsuit against a group of coders who developed special tools to disable the “guardrails” of some of its cloud-based AI products, in an attempt to create what Microsoft called “offensive…harmful and illicit content.” It’s clearly a new realm of cybersecurity concerns. But in an age of burgeoning AI use, should your company be worried about this sort of attack? Microsoft’s legal filing happened in December, but was recently unearthed by industry news site TechCrunch. In the complaint, Microsoft targets 10 unnamed defendants the company accused of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and racketeering laws. The unspecified group was apparently able to steal third-party customers’ legitimate Microsoft Azure cloud login credentials. They then launched special software that could dodge around the various protections Microsoft has built into its cloud services, including the OpenAI-made DALL-E image generating AI system. The code tried to prevent Azure from blocking certain image prompts for DALL-E that could be used to generate malicious or offensive visual material. Though no details were specified, it’s not hard to imagine a host of different types of content that could fall under that category—and maybe we’ve seen a hint of the sort of trouble this AI-made material can stir up already, thanks to errors in Google’s Gemini. Last summer a mistake in Gemini allowed the AI to build images that were racially or culturally inappropriate, forcing Google to roll back the AI system and issue an apology. That came from its senior vice president of knowledge and information Prabhakar Raghavan. “It’s clear that this feature missed the mark,” Raghavan admitted, adding Google was “sorry the feature didn’t work well.”

In a new blog post, Microsoft says it’s been allowed by the courts to seize a website it says was “instrumental” to the AI hack attack, and that it’s put countermeasures in place on Azure to try to preclude similar future activity, TechCrunch reports. The fact that AIs can “dream up” pretty much any sort of text, image or video is part of their formidable power and promise, of course. But with this ability comes the parallel option to create the wrong sort of content. That could be anything from sexually explicit material to artificial, incendiary images of political figures. Elon Musk, the owner of X, landed himself in hot water last year for exactly content of this type, when he shared an AI “deepfake” image of Vice President Kamala Harris dressed as a Nazi. Interestingly, Musk has chosen to promote his own “Grok” AI system as having far fewer “guardrails” than rival AI systems, in alignment with his broad, freewheeling defense of free speech principles. When faced with this novel kind of hack, Microsoft was able to tap its vast technical and staffing resources to deal with the problem. But if your smaller company sells AI services that could be “hacked” in this way, you may be rightfully concerned that you don’t have the resources to spot and prevent malicious coders trying a similar trick.