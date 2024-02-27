Microsoft’s New ‘AI Access Principles’ Seek to Ease Regulators’ Worries Over AI Control

Just after it announced a partnership with French startup Mistral to introduce a new large language model AI to its cloud services, Microsoft also delivered a plan for how it will operate in the AI market in the future. The sprawling post from Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith reads like a manifesto, complete with grandiose promises addressing “Microsoft’s growing role and responsibility as an AI innovator and a market leader” like launching more efforts in the AI sphere to “promote innovation and competition than any prior initiative in the company’s 49-year history.”

Despite its vast scope, the post clearly illustrates Microsoft’s sensitivity to potential accusations of behaving monopolistically with this fast-developing and highly important new technology.

Smith’s post explains that Microsoft will be following five main AI market tenets from now, starting with enabling innovation and fostering competition. Microsoft also promises to meet its “obligations under the law” and work to “advance a broad array of AI partnerships,” with Mistral being a clear early example of this push. The tech giant also says it’ll extend its AI commitments to “customers, communities, and countries.” Digging through the political-speak, Microsoft is showing it’s aware that it can’t upset other interested parties if it wants to carry on its AI business uninterrupted. Smith also says the company will be “proactive” when working with governments and IT industry partners on AI projects, because “open dialogue” is critical for “resolving issues as quickly as possible–ideally, while a new product is still under development.” This last point is slightly ominous, and taps into some of the bigger worries about the explosion in AI technology right now. The technology is constantly in the headlines for its promise, but also attracts worries about stealing jobs and worse. Even OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has called for regulation to prevent potential doom situations being caused by super-smart future AIs.

Meanwhile, Smith’s post does a pretty good job of explaining why regulatory bodies like the FTC and the EU are concerned about AI market developments, beyond safety concerns. Smith explains that current AI systems need “enormous computational power” to train and operate the models as they’re developed. Previously, only government-run supercomputing facilities had that kind of processing power, but that’s now accessible in cloud servers.

Only a few companies own these servers, in a group that includes Microsoft, Amazon, Google. This creates a potential gatekeeper situation, when a handful of owners and developers of leading-edge AIs also control access to the computer facilities that rivals would need to run their own AI operations. Recently, Google stepped up its criticism of Microsoft’s cloud services, Reuters reports, accusing it of seeking a monopoly. Smith’s post is a masterclass in how to position your company so it looks like it plans on doing the right thing, even as regulators are sniffing around. Without tying Microsoft down to any particular law, quantifiable steps it could take to demonstrate progress to these goals, or even concrete, legallay meaningful promises, Smith’s words show that the company is at least aware it needs to tread carefully. That’s smart, when you remember the giant antitrust case the company faced in the 1990s. The Justice Department concluded plainly that Microsoft “engaged in a broad pattern of unlawful conduct with the purpose and effect of thwarting emerging threats” to its Windows operating system. What Smith is showing is that Microsoft may have learned from these past mistakes. A little.