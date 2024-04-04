Moon Cruising: NASA Names Trio of Small Companies to Design the Next Lunar Rover

NASA wants future lunar astronauts driving around in EVs that are far more advanced than the ones it abandoned on the moon in the 1970s.

Part of the push to get U.S. “boots on the moon” again includes moving astronauts around once they get there. Roaming across the dusty surface is a key part of the Artemis program’s goal of establishing a long-term, exploratory presence on the moon. To do that, astronauts will need vehicles to range far afield, hence NASA’s announcement it has signed preliminary contracts with three companies to dream up designs for these future moon rovers. All three contract winners are small companies or startups, vying for a final deal worth billions.

The three companies selected to submit lunar rover design proposals are Intuitive Machines, a Texas-based small space company; Lunar Outpost, a startup from Colorado; and Venturi Astrolab of Hawthorne, California–coincidentally where Elon Musk’s innovative commercial space company SpaceX is based.

Among the contract winners, Intuitive Machines has some name recognition for becoming the first commercial company to ever successfully soft-land a probe onto the moon. Though the vehicle slightly toppled over, the mission was still deemed a success because it demonstrated that a startup could develop all the necessary technology to land a probe in this way, plus it also returned some scientific data. This lunar rover team is called Racer, for Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover, and it includes input from famous automobile brand Michelin as well as the giant aerospace companies Boeing and Northrop Grumman. Lunar Outpost’s team, website SpaceNews explains, includes input from General Motors and Goodyear, aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, and others, including Goodyear, which is contributing tires to the project.

Lastly, Venturi Astrolab is working with Axiom Space, which may soon become the first fully commercial space station company if its partnership with NASA and experiments on the International Space Station pay off. This team’s FLEX rover will include technology that’s been tested on the lunar surface in a demo mission set to land on the moon in 2026, after being rocketed into space on SpaceX’s giant Starship.

The Lunar Rover Vehicles, the original moon rovers carried aboard Apollo missions 15, 16, and 17 in 1971 and 1972, were amazing technological achievements. Built by Boeing and General Motors, electric powered and weighing just 460 pounds on Earth, they were designed with 1960s tech, but could still carry two astronauts and their science gear nearly 60 miles across the rocky lunar regolith. But while these moon buggies were a little like a Beach Boys-era dune buggy, the next generation of lunar rover will have to be much smarter. “Where it will go, there are no roads,” explained Jacob Bleacher, NASA’s chief exploration scientist, referencing an iconic moment from the movie Back to the Future at a press conference about the awards. In fact, the rovers will be so smart they’ll be able to self-drive across the moon, acting as remote science stations when astronauts aren’t there, and able to move to new landing sites for future lunar landings.