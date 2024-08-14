More AI Moves Suggest It’s Time to Start Using It, or Be Left Behind

Abandon hope all ye who AI fear: OpenAI, Google, and even X–the platform formerly known as Twitter–have freshly revealed updates for their super-smart chatbot systems. Despite the huge cost of developing advanced AIs, and the controversy that keeps dogging the industry, it seems the relentless push to evolve the tech isn’t slowing down.

And thanks to Google’s global ubiquity, its new Gemini Live AI system may end up on millions of new devices around the world. All this means that if your company is slow to adopt AI technology because of potential risks, or doubts about its financial or productivity benefits, you may soon risk being left behind. Gemini Live: No ScarJo sound-alike in earshot

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When OpenAI revealed its new GPT-4o AI model earlier this year, two things stood out: The super-smart chatbot could remember the topic you were talking about for a long time, and its voice chat system sounded freakishly human. (Controversially, as it turned out, that voice was a lot like Scarlett Johansson’s.). Google wants in on that game, and as part of its big Made by Google 2024 event yesterday it revealed Gemini Live. The updated version of its Gemini AI system incorporates–you guessed it–natural-sounding voice chat technology and the ability to reason and remember over a very long “context window.”

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