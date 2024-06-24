More Turbulence for Boeing as Prosecutors Say the Company Should Face Criminal Charges

Catherine Berthet (C) of France, whose daughter Camille was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX crash, speaks alongside other family members of victims during a press conference after meeting with Department of Justice officials over concerns about how the US government has handled the criminal prosecution into Boeing, outside a government office in Washington, DC, April 24, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Boeing, once a paragon of U.S. industrial prowess, just can’t seem to drag itself up by the bootstraps at the moment. Intense scrutiny of the company’s numerous aerospace business failures really began back in 2018 and 2019 when two brand-new 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed, killing 346 people. Now Justice Department prosecutors are recommending, ahead of a July 7 deadline, that the company face criminal charges that can ultimately be traced back to those fatal accidents and how Boeing behaved before and afterward.

The charges specifically relate to a settlement reached between Boeing and the feds in 2021, long after the Max 8 crashes. This settlement protected Boeing from criminal liability as long as it overhauled its safety compliance system and paid a $2.5 billion fine.

But last month the Justice Department found that Boeing had violated the terms of this agreement. Prosecutor Glenn Leon, head of the fraud section at the Justice Department, explained in court that the company had failed to “design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations,” The Hill reports. Boeing recently argued that it actually is in compliance, even as a group of victims’ families continues to press for “aggressive” prosecution and a maximum fine that could reach $24 billion. The group’s attorney argued that the Justice Department should begin criminal prosecutions of “responsible corporate officials at Boeing at the time of the two crashes,” including former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. Flawed flight stabilization software cited as a root cause of the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 in Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 just outside Addis Ababa in 2019 remained on the planes because of several complex decisions by Boeing management. Boeing needed to update the 737 design (the first aircraft of that model line took flight in 1967) with modern equipment and engines, but keep it similar enough to existing versions that maintenance crews and pilots wouldn’t need new equipment and retraining–expensive propositions that could have dissuaded potential buyers.

This led to a compromise design that needed a new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to keep the aircraft stable in the air. According to the Justice Department, Boeing management then chose “the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane” to get the 737 with MCAS certified for flight, and even going so far as “engaging in an effort to cover up their deception.” Pilot misunderstanding of MCAS and issues with the system itself played a part in both fatal Max 8 crashes.

Since then, Boeing has remained in the spotlight because of continuing safety and business failures that affected other aircraft sales. In January, a door panel plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft in flight. Though nobody was killed in the incident, it highlighted production line failures that left the panel on the aircraft without ever being bolted in place. Separately, Boeing admitted some wings of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft may not have been properly safety tested, and a Boeing whistleblower alleged that the 787 was flawed in design and manufacturing from the get-go. What lessons can your business learn from the ongoing Boeing fiasco?