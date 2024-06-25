Music Giants Sue AI Startups for Stealing Their Songs

If copyright infringement lawsuits from Sony’s, Universal’s, and Warner’s music divisions succeed, two AI startups will have to sing a song of much more than sixpence. They may be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

AI systems are hungry like a wolf for data. The hunt for data from every possible source has led some big tech firms to start paying existing publishers for access to their archives, but in some cases less scrupulous AI data-gathering operations have just blundered all over the internet, scraping data wherever they could find it, without necessarily paying attention to who owned the data in the first place. Now some of these questionable data quests have landed the AI firms Suno and Udio in deep legal trouble.

Three major record labels accuse the companies of outright copyright violation, saying their music recordings were used to train Suno’s and Udio’s algorithms. How do they know? Because these AI tools are able to generate music from a set of prompts, and when you ask them the right things then they spit out songs that are incredibly similar to famous recordings owned by deep-pocketed music publishers.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

LA-based Warner Records, New York-based Sony Music and Universal Music Group, headquartered in Santa Monica, filed federal lawsuits against Udio in New York and Suno in Massachusetts, where each is based, Reuters reports. The suits allege that by prompting the generative AI systems in the right way you can get them to create songs that more or less replicate tracks like The Temptations’ “My Girl,” and Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Beyond merely recreating classic songs, the suits also say that the AI-generated voices on the tracks can be made “indistinguishable” from famous vocalists like Michael Jackson or ABBA. The startups have been “deliberately evasive” about the sources of their AI training data, the lawsuit alleges, adding that the potential scale of copyright infringement is “almost unimaginable.”

We know that when it comes to protecting their IP, record labels are notoriously aggressive: any number of Digital Millennium Copyright Act “takedown” orders issued to people who misuse their music on platforms like YouTube bear this out. News site TorrentFreak says Google Search’s takedown department processed a billion takedown requests in just four months. Although these encompassed a wide variety of types of content, not just music, it shows how the vigilance with which big brand copyright holders protect their works.

To say that the record labels are furious about this new threat to their intellectual property from AI abuses is an understatement. Their suits press for statutory damages of up to $150,000 per song the AI companies are accused of copying, which is 662 tracks for Suno and 1,670 for Udio. All told that reaches a maximum potential payout of over $99 million for Sunio and $250 million for Udio. Reuters says this is the first set of lawsuits to target music-generating AI companies. Though we may have seen a warning bell regarding Sony’s suit when in May it wrote to over 700 AI firms telling them they could not legally train AIs using Sony’s back catalog.

Still, these music-focused suits join a fast-growing list of cases alleging AI companies have gathered other people’s data illegally. These include a high-profile case from the New York Times against OpenAI, a similar case from a number of other newspapers against Microsoft and OpenAI, and a suit brought by a group of authors including John Grisham and George R. R. Martin that alleged ChatGPT was trained with copies of their works. Google has also been accused of “scraping” text from user-uploaded content on YouTube, possibly violating user agreements.